The Killeen City Council has unanimously approved a budget of $204,462,246, for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, as well as a tax rate of $0.7330 per $100 valuation, the first tax decrease passed by the city in 16 years.
The budget includes $85,000 for the Killeen Arts Commission, which came from the fund balance, and $2.4 million from the operating fund to the Capital Improvement Projects fund to compensate for the decision not to pursue an increase in water rates for the city.
