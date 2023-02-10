With one week left in the candidate filing period, 10 Harker Heights residents have filed paperwork to run in the May 6 municipal election.
Four candidates are running for the mayor’s post, three are seeking the Place 4 seat and three are seeking to serve the remaining year on the Place 2 term, where Councilman Michael Blomquist currently serves but is vacating to run for mayor.
In addition to Blomquist, the candidates who have filed to run for mayor are Vitalis Dubininkas, Jackeline Soriano Fountain and Marva Solomon.
Blomquist, a retired Army officer who served 22 years, is a certified gemologist working at a local jewelry retailer. He has served in the Place 2 seat on the council since 2018.
Dubininkas lists his occupation as “freelance scientist.”
He previously sought the mayor’s seat in 2020 and the Place 5 seat on the council in 2021.
Fountain is a retired Army noncommissioned officer, having served 28 years before retiring in 2007. During her career, she served as Fort Hood’s garrison command sergeant major.
Fountain served in the Place 3 seat from 2016 to 2022, stepping down due to term limits.
Solomon lists her occupation as a psychologist, and is a newcomer to politics in the city.
She has lived in Harker Heights for 22 years.
Seeking the Place 4 seat on the council are Mike Aycock, Adonias Frias and Lynda Nash, who currently holds the seat.
Aycock, a general contractor, served as the city’s mayor from 2011 until he stepped down in February 2014. Prior to holding that office, Aycock served as a city council member from 2004 to 2010.
Nash, who is retired military and a local businesswoman, first won the seat in a runoff election in December 2020 — an election that was delayed because of health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to Aycock, challenging Nash for reelection is Adonias Frias, who lists his occupation as “self-employed.”
A political newcomer in the city, Frias has lived in Harker Heights for about 7½ years.
Seeking the Place 2 seat are Shane Hodyniak, Hal Schiffman and Stacey J. Wilson.
Wilson, who is self-employed, previously sought the Place 5 seat. She was defeated in a runoff by Sam Halabi in June 2021.
Schiffman, a former City Councilman, is also seeking the Place 2 seat.
Schiffman, who is retired, served in the Place 1 seat from 2013 to 2019, when he left the council because of term limits specified in the city charter.
Hodyniak, a contract administrator, filed for the Place 2 seat on Feb. 2.
Harker Heights voters also will have the opportunity to decide a referendum on the city’s repeal of Proposition A — a marijuana decriminalization initiative.
Voters will also fill seats on the Killeen school board and Central Texas College board of directors.
The Killeen Independent School Board of Trustees has two seats up for election in May.
Trustee Brett Williams has filed for reelection to the Place 5 seat.
He was appointed to the board in November 2018 to fill the position that had been vacated by Carlyle Walton.
Williams was elected in 2019 to complete the remaining term of Place 5. In 2020, he was re-elected to a three-year term that will expire in May of 2023.”
Williams is executive director of a nonprofit “that provides after-school and summer progamming for youth,” according to his bio on the district’s website. He spent 21 years with the city of Killeen, including as executive director of community services.
The Place 4 seat is also on the May ballot. Incumbent Marvin Rainwater is in his third term on the Board of Trustees, having been first elected in 2014.
Rainwater, a retired educator, filed for reelection on Jan. 26.
On the Central Texas College Board of Trustees, six-year terms are expiring for Place 6 (Don Armstrong) and Place 7 (Rex Weaver).
Both Weaver and Armstrong have filed for reelection to their seats.
Challenging Armstrong for the Place 6 seat will be Camron Cochran, who lists his occupation as substitute teacher.
Filing in all city, school board and college board races, which began Jan. 18, concludes Feb. 17.
