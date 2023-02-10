With one week left in the candidate filing period, 10 Harker Heights residents have filed paperwork to run in the May 6 municipal election.

Four candidates are running for the mayor’s post, three are seeking the Place 4 seat and three are seeking to serve the remaining year on the Place 2 term, where Councilman Michael Blomquist currently serves but is vacating to run for mayor.

dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543

