The City of Harker Heights received the highest rating possible for the city’s drinking water, according to an annual state-mandated water quality report released Wednesday.
The 2021 Annual Drinking Water Report includes information on the water source, regulated and unregulated contaminants, special health effects language, and information on protecting water quality.
“We are extremely proud to be recognized as a Superior Water System by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality,” said Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark.“This is the highest rating available.”
“Our drinking water meets or exceeds all federal (EPA) drinking water requirements.” Bark said.
In 2021, the city used 1,690,897,000 gallons of water with an average of 4.6 million gallons running through approximately 191 miles of water mains each day, the report shows.
The city can also store approximately 6 million gallons of water at a given time.
The report placed the city’s per capita use for 2021 at 135 gallons per day. Currently all the city’s drinking water comes from Belton Lake and is purchased through the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1.
As with other cities, Harker Heights is required by the 1996 Safe Drinking Water Act to develop a Consumer Confidence Report for the public.
Bark said the city’s main concern is to provide its citizens with high-quality potable water and to deliver an uninterrupted flow of water with adequate pressure in the required quantities while protecting our health and welfare.
The full water report can be viewed by going to the City of Harker Heights webpage: www.harkerheights.gov
