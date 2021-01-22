Two candidates from last fall’s Harker Heights municipal election have filed for spots on the May 1 city ballot.
Both Vitalis Dubininkas, who ran for mayor in November, and Jeffrey K. Harris, who sought a council seat last fall, have filed for the Place 5 seat on the council.
Also filing for the Place 5 seat was political newcomer Stacey Wilson.
The seat is currently held by Jody Nicholas, who is term-limited by the city charter and ineligible to seek reelection.
Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist has filed for reelection to his Place 2 seat. No other candidates have filed in that race, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Blomquist was elected to the Place 2 seat in 2018.
Both the Place 2 and Place 5 seats carry three-year terms that expire in May 2023.
Filing applications may be picked up at City Hall, 305 Millers Crossing, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
Filing for a place on the ballot ends on Feb. 12. For more information on the Harker Heights election, go to https://bit.ly/3qNGMyD.
Killeen ISD board
The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees election day will also be on May 1, and two board members will be up for election.
The current president, JoAnn Purser, and board member Minerva Trujillo both have their terms ending in May.
Purser has filed for reelction to her Place 7 seat.
Riakos Adams and Cullen Mills have filed for the Place 6 seat currently held by Trujillo.
Candidates who want to file an application for a place on the ballot will be able to do so beginning on Jan. 13 and through Feb. 12.
