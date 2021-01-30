Five candidates have fiiled to run in the May 1 Harker Heights City Council election, in which two seats are to be decided by voters.
Both seats carry three-year terms that end in 2024.
The race for the Place 5 seat has drawn the most interest, with four candidates filing for the position.
The candidates are Vitalis Dubininkas, Sam Halabi, Jeffrey Keith Harris and Stacey L, Wilson,
Jody Nicholas, who is term-limited by the city charter and ineligible to seek reelection, currently holds the Place 5 seat.
Current Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist has filed for reelection to a second term in the Place 2 seat, but has drawn no opposition as of Thursday afternoon.
Blomquist, 53, is a military veteran and a graduate gemologist who has lived in Harker Heights for 26 years.
Dubininkas, 27, ran for mayor against Spencer Smith in November and Jeffrey Keith Harris, 63, ran against Lynda Nash for the Place 4 position on the council, also in November.
Dubininkas has been a resident of Harker Heights for two years and is an adjunct professor.
Harris is retired from the U.S. Army and has lived in Harker Heights for 28 years.
Wilson, 58, a political newcomer, is a government contractor and has been a resident of Harker Heights for 21 years.
Halabi, 56, who filed Monday, is a self-employed businessman who has lived in Harker Heights for 28 years.
Residents who are interested in fillingvacant seats on the Harker Heights City Council have 11 business days remaining before the filing deadline ends on Friday, Feb. 12.
Filing is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Early voting by personal appearance will be held at the Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 19, 20, 21, 23, 27 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on April 22 and 26.
For more information about the city election, go to https://bit.ly/3qNGMyD.
Filing applications for the May 1 election are available at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.