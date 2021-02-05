The number of candidates who have filed to run in the May 1 Harker Heights City Council election increased from five to six, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Current Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist, who has filed for reelection to a second term, is now facing an opponent with the filing of Howard “Scot”Arey IV, as a candidate in the race for Place 2 on the City Council.
Arey, 54, is self-employed as the owner of a solar energy business and has been a resident of Harker Heights for the past nine years.
Blomquist, 53, is a graduate gemologist and has lived in Harker Heights for 23 years.
Both are military veterans.
Four candidates have shown an interest for the Place 5 seat being vacated by Jody Nicholas, who is term limited by the city charter and ineligible to seek reelection.
The candidates for Place 5 are Vitalis Dubininkas, 27, an adjunct professor who has lived in Harker Heights for two years; Sam Halabi, 56, a self-employed local business owner who has been a Harker Heights resident for the past 28 years; Jeffrey Keith Harris, 63, a retired veteran from the U.S. Army and a resident for the past 28 years; and Stacey L. Wilson, 58, a government contractor, who has lived in Harker Heights for 21 years.
Residents who are interested in filling the vacant seats have until the filing deadline on Friday, Feb. 12.
Filing is available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Early voting by personal appearance will be held at the Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 19, 20, 21, 23, 25 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 23 and 26th.
Filing applications for the May 1 election are available at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
Election Day is May 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., at the City of Harker Heights Recreation Center Multi-Purpose Room, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
