Seven Nolanville homes are part of the 58th annual Parade of Homes, going on this weekend and next in Central Texas.
The tour is hosted by the Central Texas Home Builders Association and SWBC Mortgage Corporation.
A total of 22 homes are available for viewing in Killeen, Copperas Cove, Kempner, Salado, Belton and Temple, as well as Nolanville.
Doors open for the free, self-guided tours at noon and will remain open until 6 p.m. April 29 and 30, and May 6 and 7.
CTHBA executive officer Teri Stermer said, .
“This event showcases home design, craftsmanship, landscaping, and the latest innovations in home construction,” Stermer said. “All of the homes in this event are new and have never been lived in.”
According to Stermer, the event is unique in that it spans three counties, Bell, Coryell, and Lampasas.
“You will see a variety of building styles and architecture all built by our local builders big and small,” Stermer said.
For more information, CTHBA Parade of Homes can be found on Facebook, or on the website: www.cthbaparadeofhomes.com or download the app at CTHBA (cardtapp.com)
Nolanville addresses and home information:
5005 Pheasant Drive, Nolanville, built by Ben Atkinson Homes, listed for $545,900
5009 Pheasant Drive, Nolanville, built by Ben Atkinson Homes, listed for $539,900
2002 Bluff Drive, Nolanville, built by Flintrock Builders, listed for $664,900
2010 Bluff Drive, Nolanville, built by Flintrock Builders, listed for $899,900
1039 Winchester Drive, Nolanville, built by A&G Homes, listed for $485,215
4090 Turning Leaf Drive, Nolanville, built by A&G Homes, listed for $614,844
4012 Turning Leaf Drive, Nolanville, built by Alethium Star Homes, listed for $594,5000
