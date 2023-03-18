Texas A&M University-Central Texas is hosting Warrior Preview Day, its signature open house event, at 10 a.m. March 25 at its Killeen campus.
More than 100 prospective students have signed up to attend and more are welcome.
Warrior Preview Day showcases the University’s programs, offers interaction with faculty and staff, and invites the public to explore the campus, and learn more about the university’s 30 undergraduate and 19 graduate programs.
Clifton Jones, Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management, created the event in
2012, and says its focus has evolved to include more, and younger, Central Texas students.
“This year, more than ever, we’re welcoming a broader range of students, to include students still in high school and those community college students who may just be starting their academic career,” he said.
“A&M-Central Texas’ Transfer Central program gives prospective students tools to make the journey to their eventual bachelor’s degree predictable, efficient and up to 50% more affordable than a traditional four-year university and is open to anyone who has already earned college or university credit for at least one class.”
Warrior Preview Day is free and open to all current high school and community college students, as well as those with some college or university credit but no degree.
“Warrior Preview Day is a chance for us to feature all of the elements that are best about the University, and to invite potential students to explore their academic interests, meet students just like themselves, get information about admissions and financial aid, and experience the campus,” Jones said.
For more information, go to the university website at https://www.tamuct.edu/warriorpreview/index.html or call 254-279-0421 to RSVP.
