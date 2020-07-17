Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen will offer free COVID-19 testing to students, faculty and staff for the upcoming school year.
“A&M-Central Texas is grateful for the support received from The Texas A&M University System,” Karen Clos, spokeswoman for A&M-Central Texas said in a statement to the Herald.
“We have plans for testing protocols and procedures are being developed so that our campus community can stay as safe and informed as possible.”
The Texas A&M System announced that students, faculty and staff will have access to free COVID-19 testing across its 11 universities.
Approximately 15,000 tests will be sent out each month to all campuses. Each campus will set up its own central location for the testing, which will consist of a painless mouth swab.
Testing could start as early as next week.
The testing was made possible after Sharp negotiated with national testing California-based company, Curative Inc, Curative has committed to turning results around within 30 hours of samples arriving to the facility.
“We have over 400 plus faculty and staff on (the Killeen) campus,” Clos said. “We expect to have approximately 2,400 students for the fall semester.”
Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to get tested if they experience COVID-19 symptoms or suspect that they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Close contact is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as being within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes at any time, beginning 48 hours before the individual had symptoms, regardless of wearing a face mask.
While the tests are free, those who have insurance are encouraged to use their primary care physician to access the test so that their test can be paid for by insurance. The on-campus tests will not be available to the public.
Each campus will establish an online test registration, and anyone wishing to be tested must first sign up there. Trained personnel will monitor the self-administered oral swabbing required.
