The Harker Heights Activities Center has been making up for the lack of in-person activities for the Senior Recreation program in other ways, such as putting out monthly craft kits to keep minds and hands agile, as well as holding socially distanced outdoor Bingo in the park in December.
And as a special treat, in conjunction with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, a socially distanced New Year Eve’s drive-through party was planned to celebrate the end of 2020.
Of course, one might think that plan was thwarted by the stormy weather that befell the area on Dec. 31.
One would be wrong, as the two organizations quickly adapted by holding the New Year’s countdown by posting it on Facebook Live.
Participants of the “party” registered for special New Year’s kits which contained noisemakers, New Year’s hats, sparkling water (to toast to the new year), beaded necklaces, and some Hershey’s Kisses, which Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs said were included to, “Kiss 2020 goodbye.”
There was also hot chocolate kit included, consisting of a cup, spoon, packet of hot chocolate, candy cane, and a cookie, “For a warm drink everyone could enjoy for the holiday season,” Gibbs explained.
One of the other adaptations that were made was that registrants could pick up their kits either before, during, or after, and had the option of picking the kits up in person, or by using the contactless curbside pickup.
The original plan was for everyone to pick up the kits, and the countdown would take place in the building’s parking lot, where people would maintain the social distance rule and be able to not only access the kits, but honk their horns at the countdown which took place at noon.
The inclement weather had Gibbs and library director Lisa Youngblood holding the countdown from inside the building, and posting it on Facebook Live. “That way everyone could stay in the comfort of their own homes and stay dry from the weather,” Gibbs said.
“We wished we could have done what we originally planned,” Youngblood added, “but didn’t want them to (be out in) the harsher weather. It was a great option.”
Going on Facebook Live also allowed many others from both in, and outside, the community. “We want people to feel they’re part of the community, and encourage people to feel that they’re part of their (own) community,” Youngblood continued.
Youngblood led the countdown, along with Gibbs, and library clerks Heather Heilman and Kayla Peterson. While waiting for the stroke of noon, each not only shared their hopes for the coming year, but also their personal resolutions. Gibbs, Heilman, and Peterson all said they resolved to get healthier, while Youngblood’s resolution was to read more — for pleasure.
At the end of the countdown, and after the foursome sang the traditional “Auld Lang Syne,” Youngblood wished everyone a happy New Year, and said, “Thank you for doing a little early countdown with us. We look forward to a great 2021!”
Both Gibbs and Youngblood said they felt it was very successful.
“We had a lot of fun,” Youngblood said,” (and we got) a lot of good response to our countdown.” With almost 300 views of the video posting, it would seem their feelings were founded.
“We were happy that so many people (watched),” Youngblood said.
The video is still available for viewing on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/414032296407382
