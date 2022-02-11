Amy’s Attic Self Storage in Harker Heights recently concluded an initiative to recognize community members for Valentine’s Day through its Community Through Cards program.
Amy’s Attic reached out to teachers in the Killeen Independent School District and asked them to have their students create cards for others in the community.
Delivery of the cards took place Thursday.
“Along with delivering to retirement communities we also visit our area first responders and deliver personalized cards with a little treat,” said Chandra Howard, area manager of Amy’s Attic.
Community Through Cards was started in 2017 with the thought of a fun and creative way to stay involved with community members.
Amy’s Attic has locations in several cities in Central Texas.
“We reached out to area ISD teachers asking if this is something they would be interested in but having their students decorate cards,” Howard said. “Two years in and most teachers are calling us asking ‘is it that time of year again, yet?’ They have loved the opportunity to work this project into their regular curriculum, teaching community service, writing skills and creative arts. It also gives the students a chance to really learn what it means to be a part of your community.”
Howard said, “During the planning each year we also work closely with the activities directors at our local retirement communities and set up dates to deliver.
“Some have even worked a social event into their calendar to maximize the experience of receiving a homemade hand delivered card for the holiday.”
Howard concluded, “Events like Community Through Cards and our festivals are all free to attend events that give all an opportunity to give back.
“Shortly after the beginning of November we start our Christmas Community Through Cards. Moving into the new year we have Valentine’s Community Through Cards, Sno Cone Days and start planning for our Craft Festivals and other various events.”
Craft Festivals started in 2016 and Amy’s Attic Self Storage and its co sponsors have raised around $20,000 to donate back to area charities and organizations, Howard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.