The past four years Amy’s Attic Self Storage has brought cheer to the community through cards.
Amy’s Attic is asking local elementary schools and the community to help spread some Christmas cheer through creating Christmas cards. The cards will be hand delivered to local retired/assisted living communities, and first responders.
Amy’s Attic offers this program each Christmas and Valentine’s Day. Those who participate are provided with paper, stickers and glue if they request it to help create cards that Amy’s Attic employees will hand deliver to the local groups.
“The joy of watching our senior citizen population and first responders react when we distribute the cards cannot be easily captured in words,” said Lisa Sherwood, who is the Amy’s Attic coordinator for the program this year.
“This means so much to the recipients who may be working throughout the holidays or are a resident of a retired community and are unable to celebrate with family and loved ones.”
Amy’s Attic employees will contact local schools and organizations that provide afterschool programs like The Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, and Girl and Boy Scouts to ask them to participate.
The cards do not have to be handmade; store-brought card may be donated as well.
Amy’s Attic location will have a decorating station whereby anyone can participate who wishes to create a card for distribution.
If you would like more information or if you would like to participate, please stop by Amy’s Attic Self Storage in Harker Heights or call 254-526-7867. Please return cards by Dec. 9.
“I love making cards for people for all occasions so doing this was fun for me,” Gevette Hill of Maxdale Elementary said.
Amy’s Attic is a Self Storage that is locally owned and one of the largest privately held storage portfolios in Texas, Sherwood said.
Amy’s Attic provides traditional fixed mini storage, covered parking and outdoor storage. Amy’s Attic Self Storage also provides “rent anytime” online access, ATMs and full service trucks for rent.
“Visit or call (855) 426-9728 to learn more about Amy’s Attic Self Storage, its storage offerings, duplex homes, Amy in the Community or Amy in Education,” Sherwood said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.