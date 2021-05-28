The Harker Heights Animal Advisory Committee released its 2020 Statistics from the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center in a report to the Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday.
Highlights of the report included donations, the total number of animals coming into the Pet Adoption Center, Return to Owner Statistics, Adoption Statistics, Total Number of Animals Adopted, Rescue Statistics, Euthanasia Statistics, Live Release Rate, and Total of Sterilization Surgeries.
All statistics are from Jan. 1, 2020, to December 2020.
Donation total —$12,956.66
A total of 2,096 animals came into the Pet Adoption Center. The largest group of animals was 845 adult dogs.
The Return to Owner totals were: 305 adult dogs, 17 puppies, 16 adult cats and one kitten. A total of 340 animals were returned to their owners.
A total of 1,239 animals were adopted, including 440 adult dogs, 29 puppies, 328 adult cats, 431 kittens and others — 11.
Animals rescued totaled 88 adult dogs, 71 puppies, 76 adult cats, 70 kittens and five other.
A total of 152 animals were euthanized for aggression, severe injury, severe illness, disease, untreatable medical conditions, and feral behavior. Owner-requested euthanasia included in the total were nine dogs and three cats. Seventy-three of the animals euthanized were adult cats.
The live release rate was 93 percent at the Animal Shelter.
The number of surgeries performed was: 182 dog neuter, 155 dog spay, 398 cat neuter, and 410 cat spay.
A total of 1,145 sterilization surgeries were performed.
The committee met three times in 2020, discussed proposed changes to several ordinances, including the backyard chicken ordinance, drafted an ordinance for the Trap-Neuter-Return proposal and is awaiting further direction from the Council,
Discussed the increase in adoption fees.
The Animal Advisory Committee’s next meeting is June 3.
Also Tuesday, the City Council authorized the negotiation of a contract for public drainage easement acquisition with Stateside Right of Way Services, LLC. for the drainage master plan capital improvement project # 2, phases 2,3, and 4.
Director of Public Works Mark Hyde, said, “The channel improvements include a section that is wider than the existing drainage easements. There are 16 parcels of property with 10 property owners who will be impacted by widening the section.” Those residents will be notified of the changes and visited personally by the city to explain the project.
In other action, the council:
Approved extending the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Declaration through July 3, 2021,
Approved extending the Winter Storm State of Disaster Emergency Declaration through June 30, 2021,
Approved purchase of a Rosenbauer Cobra Commander Chassis Aerial Ladder Truck for the Harker Heights Fire Department.
Held a closed meeting to deliberate the offer of a financial or other incentive to a business prospect with which the City Council is conducting economic development negotiations. No action was taken on the item.
Also Tuesday, Mayor Spencer Smith declared the Harker Heights High School Key Club as a “Bright Star of Central Texas.
There to receive the proclamation were Key Club members Elizabeth Lim, Sarah Kennison, Emma Ruiz-Pena, Bianca Ruiz-Pena and Jordan Diaz.
A proclamation was also presented to the HHHS Interact Club as a “Bright Star of Central Texas. In Council Chambers to receive the award were club members: Brianna Fejeran, Donald Bentley, Jace Velasquez, Tyson Bermudez, Elizabeth Lim, Adriana Martinez, Kaylee Hendrickson, Grey DeJesus, Gloria Kim, Raphael De la Cruz, and Trinity Williams. Jamay Michael is the HHHS Interact school sponsor.
The Harker Heights Rotary Club sponsors the Interact Club.
