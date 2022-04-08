The annual Easter Sunrise Service sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Harker Heights, local churches and the City of Harker Heights will resume after a two-year break.
This will be the 42nd Annual Easter Sunrise Service, to be held at the Carl Levin Park at 7 a.m. Easter Sunday.
Several changes to be noted are that participants need to bring their lawn chairs since bleachers are not available, and light refreshments will be provided onsite by the Harker Heights United Methodist Church rather than the traditional breakfast.
The park is located between FM 2410 and Centex Expressway on Miller’s Crossing. The amphitheater is located south of the Rooms to Go, and an unloading point is located there so that drivers may let passengers off and then park.
In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Trinity Baptist Church on FM 2410 near the entrance to the park.
Ron Dalton, president of the Kiwanis Club, and Honorable Spencer Smith, mayor of Harker Heights, will provide a welcome.
Pastor Daniel Frost, Assembly of God, Harker Heights, will introduce the participating clergy members.
The opening prayer will be given by Leslie Tomlison, Harker Heights United Methodist Church, and the Responsive Reading by James Freeman, pastor Trinity Baptist Church.
The Scripture reading will given by Rev Jung Hyun Kim, Heights Korean Baptist Church.
This year the Easter message will be delivered by Deacon Klaus Adam, St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church followed by the Benediction by Rev Jeff Ball, First Baptist Church of Harker Heights.
A Special Offering will be collected to go the newly formed Harker Heights Community Resource Center. Harker Heights City Councilwoman Lynda Nash will provide the goals and objectives of the center.
The ministers and the Kiwanis Club are excited to have the opportunity for our community to come together after being shut out for two years.
For more information, contact David McClure, Kiwanis Club of Harker Heights, Spiritual Aims coordinator.
