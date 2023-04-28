The Harker Heights Activity Center was the place to be for free healthcare last weekend.
The 3rd Annual Free Children’s Pop-Up Clinic drew dozens of kids and their parents looking for free wellness checkups, information and fun activities — including a petting area filled with baby goats.
The center was packed with numerous parents and children, as well as nurses and medical volunteers.
Vendors helped with entertainment, informational booths and with the overall free health care necessities for children.
Organizers said about 100 people showed up to receive free care at Saturday’s event.
What parents were most interested in was the free back-to-school physicals, which are needed in order for students to participate in sports and other extracurricular activities.
Monica Duran brought her children to the event to take advantage of all the free care and information.
“It’s very good, and very nice,” she said. “The way they treat the kids is awesome.”
Destinee Henderson, Harker Heights’ Healthy Homes coordinator and Crime Victims’ advocate, had a few words for the families coming out.
“Thank you guys so much for coming, even the ones who are not here yet. I will have a lot of different vendors and events going on for you guys, You don’t even need wellcheck visits; just come to experience the environment.”
Free health assistance was not the only thing bringing in a crowd.
Feed My Sheep, a community help organization that started eight years ago, provided entertainment, as well as some baby goats for the children to pet and hold.
Several community groups and organizations came in with support for the pop-up clinic, including the Harker Heights Lions Club, Harker Heights Police Department Community Services, Bell County Indigent Health, Baylor University students and health facilities from different regions in Texas — as well as Operation E.A.T. (Everybody Ate Today), an organization that began in Austin.
The operation provides healthy meals for the youth; they make the meals in order to serve them to the community.
For Saturday’s event, the organization made breakfast items and provided healthy beverages.
Operation EAT is located in Killeen, but has plans to expand into the Harker Heights area.
The event that had everyone lined up to take pictures was a man in the sheep costume.
He didn’t speak during the event, so a medical student, Jesper Jiang, informed the Herald that the event had individuals coming from Dallas, Round Rock, and other cities from Texas.
The Lions Club organization got to set up a section that would give away free toys, backpacks, and more items children would need.
Vision and hearing screenings were also set up. This booth had the longest line.
Dental screenings also were offered. This resource allowed individuals to get professional advice from dentists in the area, while also taking home a few necessities to help with future dental health issues that may occur.
The Harker Heights Police Department Community Services provided a booth with information on Healthy Homes and more extensions on services that can help the community.
Desiree Torres, Healthy Homes Youth Specialist under HHPD, explained what she found to be the best part of the clinic: “Bringing everyone in the community together, all of the social service agencies that come out to kind of gather and do what’s right for the kids — and offer these services to those in need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.