Frost Fest is back! The annual festival is scheduled to be held next Friday, Dec. 10, at Harker Heights Community Park, 1605 Knight’s Way, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
“We are excited to have Frost Fest back this year,” said Activities and Special Events Manager Adam Trujillo in a recent press release. “This event is the best part of my job. I always love to see this event come together and seeing all (the) families having such a great time while at Frost Fest.”
Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs said that the Holiday Market will return for the event, where event-goers can find baked goods, crafts, and a variety of homemade items.
There will also be free hot chocolate and cookies, food vendors, activities, Santa, and photo opportunities.
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library staff and volunteers will also be there with a Polar Express children’s area.
There will be readings of the Chris Van Allsburg classic “The Polar Express” as children wait their turn to visit with Santa, and jingle bells will also be given out as part of the fun.
“It’s part of the book,” said library director Lisa Youngblood. “It’s going to be super-cute!”
Staff will be dressed in character from the book (Youngblood as the Polar Express conductor), volunteers will be appearing as elves, and Elsa and Anna from “Frozen” will also be there, also providing plenty of photo opportunities.
The public can also view and vote for their favorite entries in the wreath decorating contest during Frost Fest, as well as online from Friday, Dec. 10 through Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Registration and wreaths must be dropped off at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, no later than Monday, Dec. 6. Winners will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 16.
The fun doesn’t stop with the end of Frost Fest, either. There will be a Movie in the Park beginning at 8:30 p.m. at the softball complex in Harker Heights Community Park.
This month’s featured film is the holiday movie “Elf.”
Concessions will be available for purchase at the event, and craft beer provided by Iron Gauntlet Brauhaus will also be available for purchase to those 21 years old and up.
Both family-friendly events are free and open to the public.
For more information about Frost Fest, contact Trujillo at 254-953-5466, or go to the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation website at https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/special-events-2.
