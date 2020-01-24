The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held its annual Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, and people were treated to, among other things, free energy tea samples and free massages as they enjoyed the different vendors at this year’s event.
Renamed “New Year, New You! 2020 Health Fair,” the library event was held for the seventh year.
Reference librarian Christina Link, who was in charge of the event, said, “Our goal is to share with our community the resources they have available to them regarding health and wellness.”
Vendors included ACE Dental, the CTC Massage School, Healthy Addiction, and Pure Skin Repair. Returning for a second year was the Harker Heights H-E-B’s healthy living department.
“Just last week, we broke a sales record for the healthy living department,” said Gayla Reynolds, Healthy Living department manager.
Her department not only carries a wide range of vitamins, but also an entire selection of protein supplements and pre-workout and recovery supplements. There is even an area of gluten-free items.
They also carry a wide selection of essential oils and diffusers.
“They can be therapeutic, or they can be fun,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds is extremely knowledgeable about her department.
“We are offered continual training to stay abreast of current trend,” she explained. “That’s a huge plus.”
It helps that Reynolds loves her work.
“I’m passionate about what I truly know and believe in,” she said.
Also returning was Catrina Jackson and Pure Skin Repair.
“We love being part of the Holistic Health Fair,” she said. “We love the city of Harker Heights — not every city is as accommodating to small businesses as Harker Heights is. As long as they’ll have us, we’ll be back every year.”
New this year was Ursula Pirtle and Healthy Happy Home; Pirtle, a health coach, believes that a healthy lifestyle begins at home.
“My focus for health is a healthy environment,” Pirtle said. “It’s such an important part of one’s life. If it’s chaotic, we’re not going to make good choices. It has a profound effect on our lives, so it’s important to approach wellness from (the home).”
Pirtle also offers wellness, weight loss, and essential oil and herb consulting, as well as professional organizing, interior design.
People came in and enjoyed strolling through the displays, talking to the different vendors and gathering information, with many stopping and taking advantage of the free massages being given by the CTC Massage School and the free samples of energizing teas being given out by Healthy Addiction.
One visitor who took full advantage of everything the fair had to offer, massage included, was Cassandra Poindexter of Killeen.
“Anything I can do that can help with my chronic heath ailments — alternative methods — that’s one of the reasons I decided to come to the fair today,” Poindexter said. “I came last year, too, and got some good information and decided to come back.”
Leslie Baez of Harker Heights said, “I came for myself, I like to get information on physical activities and good eating habits. I also have a diabetic at home, (so this is) to encourage people at home.” She was looking forward to visiting the Pure Skin table.
“Health means different things to different people,” said youth health and program coordinator Destinee Barton, “(but) the end goal is a healthier lifestyle.”
Overall, the event drew about 80 people.
“I think it went very well,” Link said. “A lot of people went, and they seemed happy.”
