When a crowd of more than 100 area residents began to enter the “Holiday Market” and “Santa in the Park” on Dec. 11 at the Harker Heights Community Park on FM 2410, they expected to see the sign that greeted them that read “Face Coverings Required” and “Stay Six Feet Apart.”
Just to the left of the entrance, however, was a kinder and more seasonal welcome sign on a booth manned by Sarah Gibbs, director of the Harker Heights Activities Center, which trumpeted the message “Free Hot Chocolate.”
Regardless of the numerous changes that had to be initiated because of COVID-19, a combination of sunny skies, pleasant temperatures, enthusiastic vendors and participants created a successful event, according to Jeff Achee, director of parks and recreation for the city.
Achee said, “Under normal circumstances, an event like this would have been a vast undertaking but the virus has more than doubled the effort because of health protocols and just making sure the vendor’s tents are in the right place.”
It was the only place in the area where residents were able to see and talk to Santa Claus, through a public address system, as he sat safely and comfortably inside a huge magical globe.
While families talked to the “Jolly Old Elf,” their photos were being made instantly and presented to them as a gift when they departed.
“We had a good start at providing safe and fun events for the community and hope that we were able to spread some holiday cheer,” Achee said.
The event was a market shopper’s dream come true with choices that included baked goods, jellies, woodworks, crafts, gift ideas, a patriotic Christmas tree, popcorn and other foods.
The younger generation enjoyed the recorded music of the season, T-shirts and a swing set powered by fun-loving moms.
Speaking of unique gifts, Hollie Joubert of Tap Tap Art School in Harker Heights, explained to the Herald about the “Art in a Jar” — a quart jar stuffed withall the items needed to create a “Christmas Gnome” decoration.
The supplies in the jar included clay, a paint brush, four colors of paint, and a plastic butter knife to mold his beard and mustache, according to Joubert.
Dixie Heinle and Bonnie Wright of the Order of the Eastern Star organization in Killeen told the Herald the market at the park was their first experience as vendors. They were selling chocolate covered nuts to raise scholarship money for college bound high school students.
Where else could you purchase Pina Colada, Cherry Amaretto Ale, and Bourbon Butterscotch Peach gourmet jellies and marinades than from Kimberly Abbott and Brandon Duell, partners in the operation of Kim’s Seasonal Sweets?
Abbott said, “I don’t make these jellies to put on your biscuits at breakfast in the morning but mean for them to be used to give extra flavor to meat.”
Over the past six years, Abbott has set up her tent at about 30 shows a year and her products are also available in specialty shops.
She said, “COVID-19 hit me pretty hard. I lost over 27 shows this year because of the virus.”
