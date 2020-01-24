Applications are now available for residents who want to become a part of the 18th Citizen Police Academy, sponsored by the Harker Heights Police Department.
The deadline to get an application is Monday, Feb. 24.
Classes will begin Tuesday, March 3 and will continue through April 9. The classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m.
Applicants must meet certain qualifications, including residing in or being employed within the City of Harker Heights or live on Fort Hood. They must agree to take and pass a background check and be 18 years of age or older. Those interested in CPA must submit an application to the HHPD prior to the Feb. 24 deadline.
The CPA, coordinated by Community Service Officers Peter Quichocho and Crystal Thomas, is an interactive educational program directed by the HHPD Community Services Division.
The classes are free and are designed to give citizens a greater awareness and better understanding of their local law enforcement and the laws that govern the agency.
Experienced members of HHPD will serve as teachers and will describe various areas of police work including an overview of the Criminal Justice System, Use of Force, Criminal Investigations, Search and Seizure, Building Searches and Traffic Stops. The educational experiences will be both in the classroom and hands-on.
Interested individuals can fill out an application at HHPD Headquarters, 402 Indian Trail, or go to this website: http://www.ci.harker.heights.tx.us/index.php/community-services-division/citizen-police-academy.
For additional information, contact officer Quichocho at 254-953-5410 (pquichocho@harkerheights.gov) or officer Thomas at 254-953-5411 (cthomas@harkerheights.gov).
The training will end with a graduation dinner where each student receives a certificate of completion.
