Rainbow trout are considered one of the top five sport fishes in North America and one of the most important game fish located west of the Rocky Mountains, but normally they are impossible to catch in warm Texas waters.
Unless, that is, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department comes to town and stocks the local pond, lake, or stream with hundreds of hungry, hatchery-raised rainbows and invites the public to come out and bait a hook.
That is exactly what happened last week at Carl Levin Park, and Kempner resident Shawn Walden and his son, Joseph, were on hand to take advantage of a thousand new fish being added to the Harker Heights city pond, half on Dec. 15 and half on Jan. 14.
“This is our second time coming out,” the elder Walden said Saturday morning, as he and Joseph both pulled in a wriggling rainbow. “We came out when they dumped the trout in the first time.
“We did this last year in Copperas Cove — we caught a ton of fish there — but this is our first year to come to Harker Heights. It’s awesome. It gives kids a chance to come out and catch fish. Fishing in itself is fun, and when you’re catching something, it makes it even better.”
For more than 40 years, TPWD’s winter rainbow trout program has been an increasingly popular event. More than 332,000 fish are to be added this year to waterways statewide through early March.
Because the trout cannot survive in Texas after winter weather departs and water temperatures start to rise, anglers are encouraged to bag a daily catch limit of five fish each.
“It’s a great program,” said Bailey Ross, Harker Heights city recreation coordinator. “Rainbow trout are very pretty fish for one, but they are also a fish that you cannot catch in a regular body of water in Texas, so it is a cool experience for anglers to get the opportunity through this program.”
One of those on hand last Saturday to try and catch his limit was Larry Legg of Copperas Cove. The 70-year-old said he has been fishing for rainbows for about eight years now, and he usually has pretty good luck.
“Not always,” Legg said. “I’ve sat here with people right beside me catching fish, and I’m not even getting bites. And then turn right around and come back the next day, (and) I was catching fish and the people right beside me weren’t catching anything.
“Basically, this is for the kids. These days, a lot of kids don’t know anything about being out here fishing like this. It’s fun to watch them catch their first trout, or even their first fish. I do it every year. I fish Copperas Cove and this lake here when they stock them. They stock some pretty decent trout. They’re good to eat.”
Steven Domser brought his 11-year-old daughter, Addison, out last week for her first-ever rainbow trout fishing trip. Halfway through the morning, neither had hooked a fish, but Addison was determined — and excited.
“I’m going to catch my very first rainbow trout and show the world (that) I’m the best trout fisher,” Addison said. “I’m just waiting.”
According to TPWD, children 16 and younger may fish for free, while anyone 17 and older needs a valid fishing license. A license is not required to fish inside a Texas state park. Most parks charge an entry fee for admission.
A basic rod and reel set-up is what the angler ordered for going after rainbows, along with simple bait: cheese, kernel corn, worms, crickets, along with small spinners and spoons.
Other area sites that are being stocked with rainbows include: Copperas Cove City Park, Dec. 10 and Feb. 14; Miller Park Pond in Temple, Dec. 6 and Jan. 20. Nolan Creek in Belton was re-stocked on Dec. 19 and Dec. 31.
