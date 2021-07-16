Wednesday was a big day for the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. Big Truck Day was held in the morning, and in the afternoon the facility held a special in-person program on the science of scuba, fitting nicely with its summery ocean theme.
Bill Ford of Scuba Divers Paradise in Belton presented the program.
Ford said, “I want to get into pressure a little bit,” along with other science concepts used in scuba diving. Ford, with eight years of experience in diving, said he has given talks before in local schools.
He began by talking about how and why pressure builds, especially in the ears and sinus cavities, when diving, and said ruptured eardrums are the biggest injury in scuba divers. Methods such as holding one’s nose and blowing can help alleviate the pressure, but the scuba tanks can also help.
Ford explained that as one begins to dive, pressure builds and lung capacity decreases; at 33 feet, he said, one has only half the lung capacity, along with more nitrogen being stored in the body (too much nitrogen can result in decompression sickness — also known as the bends — or nitrogen narcosis). At 100 feet, one only has about a quarter lung capacity.
“It’s important to know how the circulatory system works,” he said.
While in the past, divers have had to use dive tables to help calculate things such as time available to spend underwater at a particular depth, he said there are now sophisticated computers that can help. They also help to monitor oxygen levels, track nitrogen levels in the body, and how much time underwater one has remaining, among other things.
It also calculates how much air is left in the tank. Tanks, Ford said, contain about 3,000 pounds of air; this may seem like a lot, but at 100 feet this only lasts for about 30 minutes.
Ford also brought equipment to show attendees, even donning items such as the Buoyancy Control Device and the regulators, to demonstrate how they work.
As verbal communication is nearly impossible to achieve underwater (though there is a special mask that covers the entire head with a communication button that does allow for speech), Ford discussed a little about the hand signals that are used underwater, adding that there is also a “dive slate” which allows one to write underwater for more detailed questions or information. And communication is important, especially as, he stressed, “You should never dive alone.”
At the program’s conclusion, while library director Lisa Youngblood performed a quick experiment to explain bell diving, Ford brought his laptop over to a group of children to show them some of the animals he has seen in his own dives, which included a 35-foot whale shark.
“It’s really, really fun,” Ford said of scuba diving. “It’s a good hobby, (and) it’s a great escape.”
