The new Maker Space at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library was packed once again last Thursday afternoon as dozens of area children and their families came out to explore some color science.
The Color Science Exploration was part of the “Something Science-y” spring break programming provided by the library last week.
Several stations were set up around the room that contained art supplies for making coffee filter butterflies. Coloring the coffee filters with markers, then spraying a mist of water onto them with a spray bottle, created a stained-glass effect (or, in some cases, a tie-dye effect), demonstrating chromatography, or the separation of mixtures (in this case, the colors in the markers), in a fun, easy way. The filters were pinched and held in the middle with a clothespin, making a butterfly that children could take home with them.
Two other tables were manned by library volunteer Susan Robertson, who explained the “walking rainbow” she had set up for observation. Cups of water were filled with red, yellow and blue food coloring and paper towels were placed in each cup, each leading to the one next to it.
The colors “walked” from one cup to the next, creating a rainbow on the paper towels themselves as the colors were absorbed, demonstrating the capillary action used by plants.
The room behind the Maker Space had library clerk Heather Heilman leading children in a “Hidden Color” experiment that used chemical reactions. Baking soda was placed in the bottom of muffin tins, and children sprayed vinegar from spray bottles into the tins.
The baking soda began to bubble when mixed with the vinegar, revealing colors that were hidden beneath the baking soda, fascinating older and younger children (and their parents) alike.
John Srp, 10, had a lot of fun with the hidden colors. “Color science isn’t just mixing colors,” he said. “There’s an infinite amount of colors, just like there’s an infinite amount of shapes.”
Jessica Haxton of Harker Heights brought her sons, Parker, 8, and Riley, 9, for the afternoon.
“They like science, and art and creating,” she said. “It’s all about the art.” Both boys spent time creating coffee filter butterflies, experimenting on their own with color, design, and saturation for different effects.
Children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller said that carts loaded with more arts and crafts supplies were also available for use.
“The Maker Space in general is about making their own creations, so if they want to do something on their own they can do that, too.”
Brittany Roman of Killeen brought daughter Aaliyah, 9, and son Aaron, 7. The family had been to the different programs the library had been holding all week, and Roman said of the Color Exploration, “This was a great edition!”
