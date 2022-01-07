At Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, the first baby of the new year was a healthy girl, Delylah Lam, born to Penny Lam, 31, of Belton.
The child was brought into the world at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, New Year’s Day.
The fourth of what are now four children, Delylah is Penny’s first girl.
“I’m just glad it was fast,” Lam said by phone Saturday. “She just kinda walked out.”
According to Lam, Delylah was indeed named after the song “Hey There Delilah” by the Plain White T’s.
“My husband was driving home from work one day and he said ‘I’ve got the name for our child,’” she said.
The newest member of the Lam family weighed 7 pounds and 7 ounces, and measured 19¾ inches.
Lam explained that she and her husband, Thuan, moved to the area from California about two years ago. Since moving to Austin, the couple decided on Belton to raise their family.
Thuan is an electrician and Penny is a stay-at-home mom.
When asked what she looked forward to in 2022, Penny said the following.
“I’m hoping for lots of happiness and love,” she said.
Earlier Saturday, a mother at AdventHealth in Killeen gave birth to the first baby born locally in the new year at 1:49 a.m.
At 6 pounds, 15 ounces and 18¾ inches long, Margarita Sonia Carranza is the firstborn child of Martha Carranza, 29, of Killeen.
“I never really saw myself having kids,” she said by phone Saturday afternoon. “I always told myself that if I didn’t have one before 30, I wasn’t going to try. And then I had Margarita.”
Carranza explained that Margarita is named after her late grandmother on her father’s side.
“I wanted a way to honor her,” she said.
Carranza, who has lived in Killeen since 2005, said that she enjoys the city, calling it “a good place to raise Margarita.”
“I like that it’s very peaceful,” she said.
The new mother is supported by her husband, Angel Rivera, a construction worker. In the new year, Carranza wants to start a new business.
“For 2022 ... I most definitely want to start a candle business and be a good mom,” she said.
The attending physician was Cedric Day, M.D.
