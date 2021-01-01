With the Regal Theaters in Killeen being closed, area residents hoping to see a flick on the big screen after Christmas had two options: Cinemark at Market Heights in Harker Heights and Cinergy Cinemas in Copperas Cove.
A relatively steady flow of people walked through the doors of the Cinemark in Harker Heights on Saturday, many of them who were there to see “Wonder Woman 1984”.
Among them were Harker Heights residents Jacob Barnum and his two sons, Kurtis and Sean.
“We really enjoyed the first one, and we’ve been really excited for the sequel to come out,” said Kurtis Barnum. “We were hoping to see it when it was supposed to come out in the summer, but then COVID happened.”
The movie has had seven release dates, before finally releasing on Christmas Day, according to imdb.com.
It was originally supposed to release in 2019, but had been moved around for various reasons before being scheduled to release on June 5, in an attempt to capitalize on the three-year anniversary of the first “Wonder Woman” movie. In March, it was moved to release Aug. 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In June, Warner Brothers announced a shift in its entire release schedule, pushing the release to Oct. 2.
Finally, in September, it was scheduled to release Christmas Day, the International Movie Database reported.
Jacob Barnum said going to the theater around Christmas is a bit of a tradition for the family.
“Sometimes we’ll do it on Christmas, but it was sold out yesterday, so we came today,” he said.
The Barnums said they have been to the theater in Harker Heights since it reopened in August, and they are impressed with the health precautions the theater takes.
“They’re making sure everything’s clean, making sure everyone has a mask to help prevent the spread,” Kurtis Barnum said.
Also coming to see the newest “Wonder Woman” on Saturday was Lahela Kalohi-Arroyo and her family, which was about nine people, she said.
Seeing a movie around Christmas is also a tradition for her family, Kalohi-Arroyo said.
“Traditionally, my family, we do go to the movies the day after, so this was really important to us,” she said.
Not everyone was at the theater to see the “Wonder Woman” movie, however.
Killeen resident Jason Thompson came to Cinemark to see “Promising Young Woman”, starring Carey Mulligan.
Thompson said he has wanted to see the movie since seeing previews of it, plus, he wanted something to do.
He also was pleased with the precautions taken by the theater.
“I bring my nieces out a lot — we’re cautious,” Thompson said. “We like coming here a lot, just because of the way they have it set up and they block off seats between you. If it’s too full, we won’t come, but if it’s not, we’ll come.”
