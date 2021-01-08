A group of six hikers reached the top of Dana Peak in Harker Heights last Saturday, marking an active way of rolling in the new year.
Activities Center Specialist Adam Trujillo led the group of hikers on the day where there was not a cloud in sight and temperatures hovered around 50 degrees.
The same could not be said for the previous two days.
“I was watching it,” Trujillo said of the weather forecast that day. “... I was not sure what was going to happen. I will hike in pretty much all weather, as long as it’s not lightning.”
Trujillo said they lucked out with the weather, since he would have canceled the hike, which is part of the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation’s, GO Heights Program, if it had rained.
“GO Heights (is) ‘Get Outdoors,’” Trujillo said. “... Just get people outdoors in a safe environment and get them new hobbies and meeting new friends.”
The group at the park took precautions by wearing masks, and Trujillo said that because of the pandemic, participation is limited to 10 per group.
Trujillo said the GO Heights Program has been going since before he was hired, which was two years ago, but interest in nature has increased by his observation, since the coronavirus pandemic reached Central Texas.
“During the pandemic, I think people have kind of gravitated towards the outdoors and to our parks,” Trujillo said. “I mean, we’re busier than ever.”
Trujillo said the best way to find out more about the GO Heights events, area residents can like and follow the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation on Facebook. Information is also available in the Parks and Recreation of the city’s website at https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/departments/parks.
The group of hikers included his girlfriend, Nicole Douglas, his daughter, Sarah, and Michelle Pace and her daughters, Abigail and Olivia.
Douglas, who moved to Harker Heights within the last year, said she has always enjoyed going on hikes. She said Dana Peak Park is one of her favorites since moving from Fort Worth.
“I definitely go on a lot more hikes now that I moved out here,” Douglas said. “Fort Worth doesn’t have as many, being in the big city, so there’s tons of places for us to come out here, so it’s really nice.”
Abigail Pace said she went on four or five hikes with her family in 2020.
She said her favorite thing about going on hikes is “seeing the nature.”
