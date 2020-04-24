One of the best ways to meet new people is to become a pen pal.
The Garden of Hope in Harker Heights, founded by Wilfredo and DiMarie Casio, is home to foster children who would benefit by having someone to correspond with.
“Before we opened up this center we fostered over seventy children in our home,” Wilfredo Casio said. “Child Protective Services places the children there for a limited of time — it could be anywhere between zero to ninety days.
“The Garden of Hope serves as an emergency placement center for these children,” Casio said.
Currently the facility has over 100 children living in it. The home’s operators try to keep siblings and groups together.
The children love to hear from people and to write back, Casio said.
Children up to age 18 are invited to send drawings, letters, puzzles (appropriate materials) to the children while they reside in the facility.
Casio noted that when sending a letter to a child, writers should make sure to list their name, age and grade on the envelope so that the pen pal will be someone close to their age.
The address to send pen pal letters to is Garden of Hope of Central Texas, P.O. Box 2141, Harker Heights, Texas 76548.
