A combination of good weather and interesting art-related offerings brought a big crowd to Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights on Saturday.
The event was called Art in the Park, and the event featured all things art, from painting to music and dance.
This was the third year for the event, which was hosted by The City of Harker Heights and the Harker Heights Recreation Department.
Featured activities included a free acoustic jazz concert by Kamica King, a Trash Can Art Project unveiling by art students, local art commissions, food and more.
The event lasted from 4 p,m, to 8 p.m., but there were already lots of people roaming the park prior to the event due to the Lemonade Tasting earlier that day, with open basketball courts and fields where people could play and chat.
Tents and booths were spread out across the park. There were three different sections to walk through, most popular of those sections were the stations near the food locations.
Bahler Street Pizza, a mobile pizza kitchen that started at a home, was one of the food offerings.
“We want Bahler Street to be more than a meal; we want it to be a novel experience — one that is comforting and exciting, safe and surprising , intimate and adventurous — just like the home that inspired it,” the official Bahler Street website explained.
Southern Roots Brewing Company also showed up at the event, along with other beverage sellers such as Salado Winery Company, Salado Wine Seller, Lemon Squeezos and Kona Ice.
These individuals were excited to expand their businesses and also give out drinks to the community.
“We love hanging out with the community and bringing the arts to our future generation! So much fun to be out and about and have fellowship with others!” Jessica Kapavik, Owner of Kona Ice Waco, wrote to the Herald.
Art of all kinds were showcased at the event. Not only were paintings and drawings on display, but the event also included sewing work, jewelry, tattoo artists, performance arts and much more.
The park event gave small local talents an opportunity to showcase their work.
“I am here for Central Texas Bellydance Association, said Malika, a dancer at the event. “We are a non-profit that is dedicated to promoting the art of bellydancing and all of its forms, we have people who do a variety of different types of bellydance. We have American cabaret, Egyptian, fusion and afro fusion, etc...”
The Art in the Park event ended with the sale of art work from individual artists, and students from Nolan Middle School, Eastern Hills Middle School, Union Grove Middle School, Harker Heights High School, and the Harker Heights Arts Commission.
