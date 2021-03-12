FRISCO — On Wednesday, Harker Heights Assistant City Manager and former Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Bark was awarded the Texas Recreation and Park Society’s Dan Whitworth Fellow award at the annual TRAPS Institute, which was mostly virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to TRAPS, “This is the highest award the society can bestow. The recipient of this award shall have been a member of TRAPS and shall have given outstanding service to the parks and recreation field for a minimum of ten (10) years and contributed to the promotion and advancement of the Texas Recreation and Park Society. One person will receive this award annually and be recognized at the annual conference.”
Bark has been a pillar of Parks and Recreation in Central Texas for three decades. He spent five years as the director of Parks and Recreation in Copperas Cove before accepting the position as the first director of Parks and Recreation in Harker Heights, where he spent 25 years in that role before his promotion in 2018.
Bark has dedicated much of his life to serving Central Texans by building the Parks and Rec Department from the ground up, starting with three very small neighborhood parks and growing the department to two community facilities and over 190 acres of dedicated parkland.
Bark also spent many years as one of the top fastpitch softball umpires in the country, officiating USA softball games overseas and in a NCAA College World Series stateside.
However, some of Bark’s greatest contributions to TRAPS came at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, where he served as the TRAPS Legislative Committee Chair for many years since the mid-1990s. His biggest success came in the fall of 2018, when he played a pivotal role in giving Texas voters the opportunity to approve the constitutional dedication of sporting goods sales tax revenues to Texas Parks and Wildlife, resulting in a long-overdue win for the outdoor recreation industry in Texas.
Though Bark’s work will largely be seen by future generations in Central Texas, all Texans will benefit from the work he put towards beneficial Parks and Recreation legislation for many years to come.
Jeff Achee is director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Harker Heights.
