After 35-plus years of public service and dedication to Harker Heights, Assistant City Manager Patricia Brunson has announced plans to retire on March 20.
Public Relations Director Jerry Bark, said, “There are a lot of people, places and things that have come and gone in the last 35 years, but one thing was a constant and it was that Patricia Brunson reported to work for the City of Harker Heights.”
The city will honor Brunson with a retirement party at 3 p.m. March 18 in the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. The public is invited.
Brunson was instrumental in the development of the administration policies and procedures and how the municipal organization functions and it is a direct reflection of her work, Bark noted.
Under her purview, the departments have included Administration, Municipal Court, Informational Technology, Activities Center and Library, the Pet Adoption Center and Human Resources.
As city secretary, her role included the preparation of agendas and packets for all council workshops and meetings, coordination and administration of all phases of elections and codification of city ordinances plus many more.
Bark told the Herald that Brunson was a consummate public employee.
“Patricia was always looking for the highest standard and to do the right thing for the greater good,” Bark said. “Her dedication never wavered and her loyalty and support for this community will be missed.”
