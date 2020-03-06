The Armed Services YMCA in Harker Heights is constantly adding new programs and classes to its repertoire, and the Little Theater class is one those.
An eight-week course, Little Theater teaches children ages 6 to 13 theater concepts, culminating in a showcase that shows off all they have learned.
The first showcase was held last Friday night. Headed by Child Watch director Jeanelle Walden, the course has proved to be very popular; 20 students filled every available slot for the class, a few of them with special needs. “There are parts for every ability,” Walden said.
“They have learned about back story, costume and set design, and how to support each other when they make a mistake,” she continued.
The showcase’s theme was Storybook Skits, which featured five different fairy tales. A narrator was used before each one to not only introduce each tale, but also to allow time for everyone to set the stage between skits.
The first tale was “The Tortoise and the Hare.” This had three of the children playing the parts of tortoise, hare, and fox, and involved the hare running around the “race course” in circles, the hare slowly walking, and the fox judging the competition.
The next, “Little Red Riding Hood,” required a little more set-staging, so the narrator told jokes before introducing the skit, often cracking himself up right along with the audience. “Why did the cow go to space? He wanted to go to the moo-n! If an eagle crosses the sky, what crosses the bay? A bay-gel (bagel)!”
It was during the Red Riding Hood skit that the children really showed not just their talent, but also their training when a series of small mishaps occurred (as they are wont to do when working with children).
The wolf was supposed to have a nightgown under his clothes to make for a quick change, but he had forgotten to put it on, which wasn’t discovered until it was time to remove his shirt; when the grandmother went to reclaim her bed (a sleeping bag), she skidded across the floor, bobsled-style; the huntsman fell over when trying to drag the wolf offstage. There may have been laughter (from both audience and cast), but the kids never broke stride, just rolling with it all.
After “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” and “The Little Red Hen,” the entire cast performed a musical rendition of “The Three Little Pigs.” Backup singers (chorus) wore sunglasses for the bluesy number, and even the three pigs and wolf sang their parts with gusto.
The showcase succeeded in showing off all the theater concepts the children had all learned, but the skills they acquired through the class went far beyond the theater.
There was also development of social skills, as well as reading, spelling, pronunciation, and memorization.
In addition, Walden said, “They got to make friends, and (learn) it’s okay to make mistakes. They have a support system (of peers).”
Jessica Stockwell of Harker Heights highly recommends the program; her 8-year-old daughter Aria was performing.
“She’s always been interest in the theater,” she said, “so we were excited when we saw it.” She said it has helped Aria with her reading, as well as her confidence. “When cheer is over, we’ll do theater again.”
The children really enjoyed the class, too. Seven-year-old Yahzionnah Lowe (the hare) and 8-year-old Hannah Pennington (Red Riding Hood) both said they liked the acting, and Hannah and her brother, 6-year-old Noah, both said they really liked the singing, as well. Noah, especially, said he wants to do this again.
And, of course, “Miss Jeanelle has had a blast!” said senior program director Teresa Tasker.
Registration is currently underway for the next Little Theater course, which will run from March 20 until May 15, with another Showcase being held on that last day. The cost is $35 for members and $45 for non-members for the entire eight-week course.
“I am ecstatic that our community has responded so well to our newest program,” Walden said. “The joy this program has brought to our community fills me with pride … Our goal here (at the ASYMCA) is to strengthen the military family. With this program, we’re able to put this mission first.”
