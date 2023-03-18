HARKER HEIGHTS — City officials got some good news this week, as the city’s external auditor gave high marks to the city’s financial statements for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022.
Kent Willard, of the Waco-based auditing firm of Patillo, Brown and Hill LLC, addressed the City Council on Tuesday concerning the audit, which he described as a four-week process.
During that time, he said he asked more than 100 questions of Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee regarding the city’s finances during FY 2022.
Willard noted that the city received $3.15 million in federal COVID funding during the year, and since the amount exceeds $750,000, a separate compliance is required.
He also noted that some of the federal money was sent out before the rules for expenditures were finalized, making compliance more difficult.
Willard said the city received a “clean” (unmodified) opinion on its audit.
“This about as good as it gets for local government,” Willard said.
Councilman Michael Blomquist commented, “We received a lot of pressure from people on how to spend the COVID money. So thanks to our finance director for keeping us on track.”
Among the financial statement’s highlights:
The city’s assets and deferred outflows exceeded liabilities and deferred inflows by $102.7 million. Of that amount, $1.5 million is restricted and $19.5 million is unrestricted.
The city’s total net position increased by over $11.7 million for the year. Capital assets also increased by $3.5 million.
As of Sept. 30, the city’s governmental funds reported combined ending fund balances of $25.1 million, an increase of $2 million compared to the previous year. Of the combined fund balances, $16 million, or 64%, is available for spending within the city’s guidelines.
Lealiiee said the full Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report will be posted on the city’s website this week.
In other business, the council approved several rezoning requests, with conditions.
In one case, the council approved a conditional use permit for Texas Boat World, to allow for a marine supply, sales and service facility adjacent to its current business on Farm-to-Market 2410.
As part of the CUP, the business will be required to erect fencing of not less than 6 feet in heights along FM 2410. A residential area is located across the roadway. The business also must not display boats, motors or trailers for sale within the 25-foot setback along FM 2410.
In other action, the council unanimously approved a change in zoning from R-1 (one-family dwelling district) to R-1R (rural one-family dwelling district) for a 5.63-acre property on Flat Rock Cove, off East FM 2410.
Also Tuesday, the council approved a conditional-use permit to allow a plumbing business to operate administrative offices within the zoned parcel in the 1000 block of Bluebird Drive.
Finally, the council approved an exemption in the curfew at Harker Heights Community Park in response to a request from a Fort Hood unit that wants to hold a 48-hour running challenge there at the end of the month.
All proposed measures passed by a 4-0 vote. Councilman Sam Halabi had an excused absence and was not in attendance Tuesday.
