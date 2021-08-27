The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Fiber Frenzy program, held on the third Friday of every month, features a seasonal fiber arts craft that uses materials that are either found around the home or are easy to find for purchase.
This month’s project, led again by reference librarian Christina Link, featured a crochet headband.
“… or ear warmer,” Link said at the top of Friday’s video. “I know it’s still awfully hot right now, but it’s time to start thinking about Christmas gifts and cooler weather, so this is a very quick and easy beginner project.”
There were only two materials needed for the project — yarn and a size H crochet hook. Link used worsted weight yarn, but said this project was a good way to use up any leftover yarn one might have lying around.
She began with making a simple slip stitch, then made 15 chain stitches. “This is the width of your headband,” she explained, “then you’ll just make it as long as you need it to be to wrap snugly around your head.”
Link said the rest of the project would use a simple single crochet stitch.
Looking at the beginning of the row she had just chained, she said one wants to always skip the first chain stitch, instead going into the next one and beginning there with the single crochet stitch; this requires putting the hook through that stitch, wrapping the yarn around the hook and pulling the hook through, then wrapping the yarn around the hook one more time and puling the hook through both loops of yarn. This will be repeated all the way to the end of the chain.
Link cautioned viewers not to make their chains too tight, as that makes it difficult to easily work the hook through the yarn.
Once one has reached the end of the chain, turn the piece and repeat the single crochet stitches back across the piece. This continues until the piece is as long as necessary to wrap around one’s head.
Link brought out another piece that she had been working on to show viewers more of what the finished project would look like. She also used it to show her audience how to finish the piece.
“I’m going to pretend this is as long as I need it to be,” she said, explaining that the final piece would need to have the ends seamed together. She cut a long length of yarn, “leaving a nice, long tail to seam it up with,” and pulled the yarn all the way through the last stitch she had made in her piece.
“That essentially knots it there at the end,” she explained. She then twisted the ends so the diagonal corners met, saying this would add a little decorative detail to the piece.
Link then said all that would be needed was a large tapestry needle to sew (seam) together the ends of the headband, and it would be complete. The finished piece makes a pretty headband, and will also be good to use in cooler weather to keep ears warm.
Link said at the end of the program that she is available at the library and is happy to answer any questions or to help with the stitching for anyone that needs it.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/4191119607651728.
