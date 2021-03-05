It’s been quite an undertaking but in three days, a new era begins for solid waste collection and disposal.
The first day of this new service for the residents of Harker Heights is Monday, March 8, about a week later than the target date due to the 120-year winter event that swept across Bell County and all of Texas.
More than 10,000 of the new 96-gallon poly carts were delivered non-stop over the last seven days. The carts were transported to Harker Heights in 18-wheeler trucks to the Public Works yard, where a fork-lift emptied 500 carts out of each truck, stacked them in multiple rows and then placed into a Penske truckand delivered to homes across the city.
It’s time to think green because on Monday, five automated side-loading trucks will be making their way through the city and on the same schedules as before but only picking up green poly carts at the curbs of residences.
Waste Management, Inc., the collectors of trash for Harker Heights, suggests placing carts at the point of collection as early as 6 p.m. the day before collection or no later than 6 a.m. on the day of collection.
The City of Harker Heights is changing the method of trash collection and the agreement is with Waste Management, Inc, our trash collector. They are using an automated service truck, which is a vehicle that can grasp, hoist and empty the waste carts without the need for manual assistance.
Director of Public Works Mark Hyde said, “The automated trucks will be safer, faster, quieter and cleaner than manual collection. Another reason for switching to the automated truck is to protect the workers.
Refuse material collectors rank the fifth most dangerous occupation in the country when it comes to fatal injuries, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The automated trucks have one driver and that’s the only person on board.”
The city and Waste Management remind residents of the following reminders:
1. All trash must be inside the carts. Trash outside the cart will not be collected.
2. Lids must close securely.
3. Place carts within one foot from the curb. Handles should face your home or fence.
Place the carts 5 feet from obstructions such as mailboxes or vehicles.
4. If you have more than one cart, space carts 2-3 feet apart.
5. Carts should be removed from the collection point no later than noon on the day after collection.
6. If you choose to label your new cart, use number stickers. Do not use paint or markers.
7. Additional carts are available for an additional $5 a month per cart.
8. Waste Management will collect old unwanted cans during March. Place the empty cart at the curb and mark as “TAKE.”
9. Take advantage of the Recycling Drop Center at 1761 FM 2410.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said, “Fort Hood has graciously worked with the city to provide a recycling drop point for citizens. Fort Hood has always provided excellent service in terms of picking up the recycling bins and delivering empty ones. Since the service began 10 years ago, the amount of recycling come to the drop site on FM 2410 has greatly increased. Fort Hood’s willingness to work with the city has allowed us to have a service at no cost to citizens.”
