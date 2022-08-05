The Armed Services YMCA in Harker Heights at 110 Mountain Lion Road hosted its fourth Back to School Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, and according to officials, broke an attendance record of those who made their way to the Kids Day four-hour event Saturday that began at 9 a.m.
Armed Services YMCA-Killeen Marketing Director Lillian Bruner said on Monday that the updated total number of people who attended exceeded 3,000 this year.
“Last year, under COVID reductions, the crowd numbered 1,500,” Bruner said.
“It’s hard to gauge precisely the number of those who came and went throughout the entire day but we are thrilled that the attendance was beyond our expectations,” she said.
The event focused on pre-kindergarten through middle school students. It was open to the public and that included entire families.
Bruner said, “We’re in a rather unique and enjoyable position in that we are a member of the Armed Services YMCA-Killeen; however, unlike our other branches of the Armed Services YMCA, we have our own special facility and are an extremely large organization plus have amenities that allow us to operate in similar fashion to other traditional YMCAs while being independent of them.
“The Armed Services component of that is our core programs and services are geared specifically toward supporting and strengthening active military families.”
“A total of 25-30 vendors filled the gymnasium inside and were joined outside by inflatable bounce houses, U.S. Army vehicles, the Harker Heights Fire Department and Police Department, free snow cones from Kona Ice and a disc jockey,” Bruner said.
The vendors inside showcased both Armed Services YMCA programs and a plethora of community-wide resources and services.
The event became a reality with the help of several sponsors including USAA, Smile Doctors, Texas Materials Group, Kona Ice and Seton Medical Center.
As children entered the gym, they were handed a bingo card that listed all the vendors. As the students visited each booth, the vendors marked the card indicating they had visited that vendor location.
Bruner said, “When the children completed visiting all the vendors, they took their card and handed it to the workers at the USAA table and received a free back pack and T-shirt.”
According to Bruner, “We had 500 bingo cards that kids could turn in for the backpacks but we are happy to say that we were able to give a backpack to every child that participated.”
USAA distributed the backpacks. Smile Doctors sponsored the T-shirt giveaway.
“A large number of vendors provided trinkets and prizes of all kinds so it was a delightful experience to see the children carrying home their goodie bags, a back pack plus a brand new T-shirt,” Bruner said.
Mark Cook, a military affairs representative for USAA, said, “We are one of the many sponsors of Kids Day and the kids are happy about getting a back pack but we’re disappointed because there is a huge shipment of school supplies that didn’t arrive or the backpacks would have been full. Like so many things that get ordered these days, they’re stuck at the port.”
Candice Bossoletti and Michael Smith of Killeen, who work for the Killeen ISD at Union Grove Middle School, brought along their children Henrik Smith, 5, and Kasey Rose Smith, 3, to visit their favorite vendor, the Harker Heights Library.
Killeen ISD Nutrition sponsored one of the more colorful vendor booths. Maria Infante, program supervisor for School Nutrition, told the Herald, “The most popular fruit among KISD students is oranges. The students’ favorites at our booth were mangos and bananas.”
Face painting was by far the most popular activity in the Weldon Len Whitis Gymnasium as hundreds lined up to wait their turn.
Meredith Rogers of Harker Heights stood in line with her daughter, Melee, 4, to get her face painted for the first time.
“She really wants to do this,” said Rogers. Her little brother, William, 3 months old, was along for the ride in a stroller.
The Bell County Public Health District sponsored a booth.
Nina Cobb said, “We’re here sharing information with parents where their children can get their “back to school” vaccinations. Over 500 children have stopped by our booth.”
Even Miss Fort Hood 2022, Spc. Kandice Harmon of the Fort Hood Dental Activity Unit, made an appearance at the Armed Services YMCA Kids Day.
Harmon said, “It’s important for me to be at the YMCA to meet the children and their parents and share how important education and school are to me. I’m a first generation college graduate and if it weren’t for events like this I would have never known the importance of getting an education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.