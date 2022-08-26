The field is set for the Nov. 8 municipal election in Nolanville, but a last-minute withdrawal by a City Council candidate has reduced the race to a single contested seat.
As of the close of filing period Monday, five candidates had thrown their hats in the ring for the November mayor and City Council election. Mayor Andy Williams, Seat 1 Councilwoman Joan Hinshaw, and Councilman Patrick Ramsdell all applied to run for reelection in the Nov. 8 city election, according to city officials.
