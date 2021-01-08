As Harker Heights nears 1,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19, some area businesses — including restaurants, retails stores and gyms — are being directed to reduce capacities to 50 percent due to a “high hospitalization” designation, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said this week.
On Tuesday, Blackburn received a letter from Dr. John Hellerstedt, Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, confirming that Trauma Service Area L — of which Bell is one of six counties — is now considered to be “a high hospitalization area.”
As defined by Gov. Abbott’s executive order, a high hospitalization, is any trauma service area that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 patients, as a percentage of total hospital capacity, exceeds 15 percent, Blackburn said.
During a Wednesday news conference, Blackburn said, “There are certain exceptions to (reductions) … but these businesses that are impacted by the reduction from 75 percent occupancy to 50 percent occupancy include restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, gyms, museums and libraries,” Blackburn said.
“In essence, those businesses that the state has classified as non-essential must return to the 50 percent occupancy and operating limits.”
But certain Bell County bars could be forced to shutter their doors.
“Bars that hold a wine and beer retailer’s permit may be open for to-go service,” he said. “According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, bars that hold a mixed-beverage permit are the ones that may not open.”
Blackburn indicated that there are 43 bars in Bell County that hold a mixed-beverage permit.
On Wednesday, Bell County’s total coronavirus cases to date numbered 14,455, an increase of 337 cases from the previous day.
Harker Heights’ total reached 971 Wednesday, a jump of 101 cases in the past seven days.
In that time, the incidence of Harker Heights cases per 1,000 residents increased from 27.3 to 30.48, the largest jump recorded in a single week for the city.
Still, the incidence rate is far below the county’s average, which is 37.44.
Belton leads the county with an incidence rate of more than 84.5 cases per 1,000 residents, as of Wednesday. Temple’s rate is 60.36 and Killeen’s is 36.78.
A temporary COVID-19 state testing site will be available for Harker Heights and Killeen-area residents at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive, Jan. 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Registration is open now and must be completed in advance at http://honumg.info/KilleenEvents.
Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results.
Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles and a nasal swab is collected. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 72 hours.
