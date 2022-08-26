BELTON — Tax rates for Harker Heights and Nolanville residents will fall this fiscal year after the Bell County Commissioners Court approved its new rate and budget on Monday.
The county’s property tax rate will fall to the no-new-revenue rate of 33.93 cents per $100 valuation. The no-new-revenue rate is the tax rate at which the county will not generate any new property tax revenue from the same properties on last year’s tax rolls.
Officials said the new tax rate is a 5.5-cent drop from last year’s rate of 39.43 cents per $100 valuation.
County Judge David Blackburn said this was the fourth year in a row that the county lowered its tax rate, sticking with the no-new-revenue rate.
Blackburn said about 60%, or $77.81 million, of the county’s $129,576,700 budget is used for staff costs.
“The county, as many of you know, is a service-based organization so a majority of our expenses are in personnel and our general fund operating budget continues to reflect that,” he said during the first public meeting for the budget.
County officials said the proposed tax rate is well below the voter approved rate — the tax rate at which the county would need to hold a vote — of 36.87 cents per $100 valuation.
The average taxable home value in Bell County, according to officials, is currently $219,528. If the property did not increase in valuation from the appraisal district, the homeowner would pay $120.74 less in property taxes this upcoming year compared to last year.
Blackburn said that almost a third of the county’s tax rate this year is going toward state-mandated services.
“The tax rate that we are proposing this year is 33.93 cents, so almost a third of (resident’s) taxes are associated with state-imposed services,” Blackburn said. “From my perspective, that is a state-imposed property tax rate.”
The budget for the new fiscal year lays out money for multiple projects and the hiring of many new county employees.
Some of the major projects that the county will work on over the next year include the $113 million extension to the Bell County Loop Jail, which includes a minimum security addition and a mental health wing. Other projects include new county annexes in Salado and Killeen.
Of the 28 new positions proposed in the budget, Blackburn said 24 are set to be in the public safety field.
