BELTON — Tax rates for Harker Heights and Nolanville residents will fall this fiscal year after the Bell County Commissioners Court approved its new rate and budget on Monday.

The county’s property tax rate will fall to the no-new-revenue rate of 33.93 cents per $100 valuation. The no-new-revenue rate is the tax rate at which the county will not generate any new property tax revenue from the same properties on last year’s tax rolls.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.