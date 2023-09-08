A roughly two-hour long discussion ended Tuesday with Bell County approving its new budget and tax rate for the 2024 fiscal year.
The more than $160 million general fund budget was unanimously approved alongside a decrease in the county’s tax rate after multiple attempts by Commissioners. The budget eventually received approval by the body after two motions to amend the presented budget were defeated 2-3 both times.
The first defeated amendment would have moved the fire marshal’s office out from under the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, while the second would have changed the allocation of some funds for a proposed mid-year pay study.
Judge David Blackburn opposed both amendments while Commissioners Russell Schneider and Bill Schumann were against the first and Commissioners Louie Minor and Bobby Whitson were against the second amendment.
A proposed tax rate for the fiscal year of 31.25 cents per $100 in valuation was unanimously approved on first reading by the Commissioners.
Officials said that the average home value in the county, about $249,839, would see a property tax rate of $780.75 from the county this year.
Blackburn said many people in the county could expect to see an increase in their property taxes due to rising home values.
“In 2023 our net increase in taxable values was typical of the past few years where reappraisals accounted for most of the new values,” Blackburn said. “About 22%, or about a fourth of the new values, were from new construction.”
This year’s budget is expected to raise more than $6.5 million more than last fiscal year’s budget, according to officials.
Other calculated rates for the fiscal year 2024 are 30.16 cents per $100 for the county no-new revenue rate and 39.92 cents per $100 for the voter-approved rate.
Multiple countywide projects are expected to be funded in the coming year, most prominent of which includes the continued construction of the county’s Loop Jail expansion.
One other project that Blackburn highlighted during the meeting was an effort to improve radio transmission across the county to help first responders who rely on that network.
“We have multiple towers right now around the county that help move those signals around the county,” Blackburn said. “This project is going to improve that so we can improve the coverage, especially in the rural areas, which has not been bad.”
Local resident Melisa Brown spoke during the meeting in opposition to some of the funding choices made in the budget.
Brown said she was against a pay increase included in the budget for the county’s elected officials, which she said was not needed.
“I know that we have to be concerned about our employees and our staff packing up and moving to the next city or county,” Brown said. “But what we don’t have to be concerned about … is Judge Blackburn looking in the newspaper and seeing that Milam County has an opening for a county judge position and moving to Milam County.”
During the meeting, Brown also highlighted the absence of a county fire marshal and discussions by Commissioners to do away with the position.
Brown said that if the position was eliminated then the money that would go towards that official would instead be returned to residents by means of a lower tax rate.
Other residents also spoke during the meeting about the fire marshal’s office, opposing removing any funds for the position and instead advocating for the hiring of a new employee to fill the vacancy.
Multiple other possible ways to reduce costs were suggested by Brown during the meeting, which she said would lower the budget enough to reduce the tax rate.
“There is a way for us to come back down to the no-new revenue rate while also making sure that public safety is taken care of,” Brown said.
