LOCAL GOVERNMENT

A roughly two-hour long discussion ended Tuesday with Bell County approving its new budget and tax rate for the 2024 fiscal year.

The more than $160 million general fund budget was unanimously approved alongside a decrease in the county’s tax rate after multiple attempts by Commissioners. The budget eventually received approval by the body after two motions to amend the presented budget were defeated 2-3 both times.

