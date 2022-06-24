With temperatures hovering around the century mark and the area in desperate need of rain, Bell County officials banned the use and sale of fireworks Wednesday.
County Judge David Blackburn held a press conference Wednesday, at which he issued a disaster declaration related to the ongoing drought in the county. The declaration, which went into effect immediately, will last for 60 hours and is expected to be extended by the governor through the holiday weekend.
The ban on fireworks comes as the county is in the midst of a widespread drought, with a burn ban in place to prevent controlled burns.
Under the declaration, public events will need to apply for permits with the county in order to shoot off fireworks.
Blackburn said the event organizers will need to prove to the county that they are able to provide a safe environment for the event before a permit is granted. He said he anticipates that shows run by local governments, such as Killeen and Temple, would meet those standards.
Enforcement of the declaration will mainly be done through residents reporting their use.
Violating the ban is punishable by a fine of $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail, he said.
While he and his family enjoy fireworks on the Fourth of July, Blackburn said they were not worth the risk.
“Fireworks unnecessarily put persons and property at risk,” Blackburn said.
The declaration will affect most of the county but not federal land such as Fort Hood.
Meanwhile Wednesday, Fort Hood issued a statement regarding its planned Freedom Fest, which is scheduled for Friday night.
“Fort Hood’s Directorate of Emergency Services is taking definitive steps to ensure that the fireworks display at our Freedom Fest held June 24 is a safe event for the community to enjoy,” the statement said. “Due to the dry conditions, the DES is working with our local community fire departments to have preventative fire coverage during the display.
“The Killeen and Copperas Cove Fire Departments will provide fire crew coverage along I-14/HWY 190. The Fort Hood DES Fire Department will have additional fire crews stationed in and around the fireworks display area before and during the event.
“Additionally, the fireworks display launch area will be watered down as an added safety measure prior to the event,” the statement said.
“Prior to conducting the fireworks show at the Freedom Fest, Fort Hood officials will consider all contributing factors including outside temperatures, wind direction and humidity levels to determine it is safe to proceed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.