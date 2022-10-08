BELTON — Falling temperatures in Bell County over the next week will not result in the end of the local burn ban.

The Bell County Commissioners Court decided against removing the current burn ban Monday, citing worsening drought conditions. The ban, which was put in place last week, prohibits residents from holding outdoor burnings.

