BELTON — Falling temperatures in Bell County over the next week will not result in the end of the local burn ban.
The Bell County Commissioners Court decided against removing the current burn ban Monday, citing worsening drought conditions. The ban, which was put in place last week, prohibits residents from holding outdoor burnings.
County Judge David Blackburn said the county’s average Keetch-Byram Drought Index level was at 619 this week.
The KBDI, which measures moisture depletion in an area, rose from 589 last week. The index ranges from a low of zero to a high of 800, with 575 being the point at which Texas considers an area under drought.
A map put out by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday continued to show Bell County remain steady with its levels of drought.
As in previous weeks, the map continues to show most of the county under severe levels of drought. The eastern side of the county only had moderate drought while the western side has extreme and exceptional levels.
The Texas Water Development Board, referencing the map, said drought conditions across the state had increased over the past week.
Drought conditions are unlikely to improve soon, according to the board, due to La Nina conditions expected to remain in place this fall and winter. La Nina conditions mean warm and dry weather in the state.
The lack of rain has affected the county’s two local lakes, with the amount of water in both falling sharply over the past month.
Lake Belton, which is currently 72% full, is down by more than 5% compared to last month when it was 77.1% full. Stillhouse Hollow Lake is 75.2% full, down from 78.2% a month ago.
