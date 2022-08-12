A ban on outdoor burning in Bell County will remain in place even as weather conditions improve.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt recommended to the county’s Commissioners Court Monday that the ban stay in place despite a sharp decrease in grass fires.
“Last week we had 51 grass fires and the week before, July 25 through July 31, was 102,” Mahlstedt said. “We were down significantly starting in August, however it is still hot and we are still dry.”
The county’s current burn ban is set to expire at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, unless renewed by Commissioners.
Over the next week, Mahlstedt said county officials expect to see a slight decrease in temperatures, into the high 90s, and a small boost in humidity.
The National Weather Service forecast a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms for much of the county on Wednesday and Thursday.
“We are looking at some possible relief,” Mahlstedt said Monday. “I don’t think it will be enough to do any good at this point, but some relief is better than none.”
However, storms on Wednesday produced little in the way of measurable rain for the area, with Killen Fort Hood Regional Airport recording 0.28 inches, but areas to the east receiving smaller amounts.
Harker Heights and Nolanville saw a few light showers that barely registered on the rain gauge.
As of late Thursday afternoon, no additional rainfall had been recorded in the area.
A drought map put out by the Texas Water Development Board showed increased levels of drought in Central Texas despite relief in the western side of the state. The map also shows about 97% of the state under some level of the state.
The map shows Bell County with the three highest levels of drought, with exceptional and extreme drought covering more than half of the county to the west.
