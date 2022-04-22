BELTON — Bell County’s prohibition on outdoor burning will continue until at least April 25, as county commissioners decided against rescinding its burn ban Monday.
The Commissioners Court did not take any action on the burn ban at its Monday meeting after the suggestion of Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt.
Mahlstedt recommended keeping the ban after taking into account current drought conditions.
Mahlstedt said he has kept an eye on various maps that detail local weather and moisture conditions.
“We are supposed to get some forecasted rain this week, but I will believe it when I see it,” Mahlstedt said. “My recommendation is that we continue as it is and I will watch those maps and see if there are any significant changes.”
While some of the eastern parts of the county have seen rain, Mahlstedt said the western side of the county is still a bit dry.
Mahlstedt said that drought conditions were improving, with some of the indicators he looks at slowly improving. This includes the amount of burnable materials in the county susceptible to fires.
“Everything is looking like we are getting more moisture,” Mahlstedt said.
As of late Thursday, much of the county had received very little in the way of rainfall for the week.
However, rain chances are expected to increase through the weekend, with an 80% chance of precipitation on Monday.
The county’s burn ban is set to expire at noon Monday unless commissioners approve an extension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.