The U.S. Drought Monitor map for Bell County showed improvement Thursday, following the recent rains, with only a sliver of the county remaining in the most severe drought category.

The map, reflecting data collected as of Sept. 6, showed that only 4.7% of Bell County was categorized with Exceptional Drought, compared to 32.3% a week ago.

