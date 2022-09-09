The U.S. Drought Monitor map for Bell County showed improvement Thursday, following the recent rains, with only a sliver of the county remaining in the most severe drought category.
The map, reflecting data collected as of Sept. 6, showed that only 4.7% of Bell County was categorized with Exceptional Drought, compared to 32.3% a week ago.
The area that remains in the highest category is along the northern border with Coryell County.
An area of Extreme Drought, the second-highest category, runs northeastward from Killeen to the southern tip of McLennan County, including areas just north of Harker Heights and Nolanville, as well as towns on the northern end of Belton Lake.
Overall the percentage of Bell County in Extreme Drought dropped to 31% this week, down sharply from 85.3% last week.
Much of the rest of the county — including the cities of Harker Heights, Nolanville, Belton, Temple and Salado — is in the Severe Drought category, the third-highest designation, with the exception of the easternmost section, which is ranked as Moderate Drought.
This week, the portion of the county in the Severe Drought Category fell to 86.6%, down from 100% last week.
The Drought Monitor Map is inclusive, allowing areas to be in multiple categories, simultaneously.
In other words, areas in the Extreme Drought category are also considered to be in each lower drought category as well.
In recognition of the improving conditions, Bell County officials Tuesday allowed outdoor burning to continue, while urging caution to the county’s residents.
Citing improved weather conditions, the Commissioners Court chose not to put a burn ban back in place after it was repealed last week.
County Judge David Blackburn said the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which the county uses to gauge the risk of grass fires, fell to 449 for the first time in months.
The index has values between zero and 800, with higher numbers meaning drier conditions for the county. In recent months the county had seen index values over 700.
Officials said that one of the factors when considering a burn ban is an index value of more than 500.
As fire risk has dropped in recent weeks, so too has the number of grass fires in the county. Officials said that there were 17 grass fires last week and 25 the week before.
Blackburn said the improved conditions do not mean that residents should let down their guard when working with fire or things that could cause a fire.
“So they are still occurring and we still encourage everybody to be careful while they are outside and doing any activity that might spark a fire,” Blackburn said. “That said, the KBDI Index … is at one of the lowest levels we have seen in some time.”
Commissioners said that they would keep an eye on the weather locally and would put in place the burn ban again if conditions started to dry up once more.
Recent rains have also allowed water levels at Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake to remain steady over the past week instead of dropping as they had been.
Data from the Texas Water Development Board showed Belton Lake at 76.9% full, just under the 77% from last week. Stillhouse Hollow Lake saw a similarly small drop from 78.2% to 78.1% in the same time period.
