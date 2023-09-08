A recent discussion on election security in Bell County is raising eyebrows — because of unproven claims from a Colorado presenter under investigation in his home state.
Despite three years passing since the 2020 election, the Bell County Election Commission discussed security and integrity concerns at an Aug. 15 meeting. The panel listened to a presentation from Coloradan Mark Cook, an election denier who owns an IT company that does cybersecurity and surveillance who claimed to have concerns about the election security in Bell County.
Cook said he has been traveling around the country since 2020, talking to election officials and trying to see how secure the election system is.
“After the 2020 election I was asked to come out and help identify where the problems could be in the election system,” Cook said. “I went out to Washington, D.C., and worked out of a hotel room that was Sidney Powell’s war room.”
Powell, a former lawyer for former President Donald Trump, is charged in interfering with the 2020 election earlier this month in Georgia along with the former president and others.
Cook’s election claims in Colorado sparked an investigation by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, according to Colorado Newsline.
Cook and fellow election denier Shawn Smith are accused of coaching Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder in how to give them unauthorized copies of the county’s election system hard drives. Texts between the group, which show the unauthorized activity, are a part of a lawsuit filed by Griswold, Colorado Newsline reported.
During the Bell County meeting, Cook said he felt there were many ways the county could make the election more secure from perceived manipulation by companies that own the election software.
One concern Cook brought up at the meeting was the county not having physical copies of things such as poll books, a system that shows all registered voters, means the company behind those electronic systems can manipulate them. Cook made many similar statements on other electronic systems that were not created by the county such as the voter registration system and how votes are tabulated during the election.
Cook talked about election data he said “they” don’t want people to see. He implied that these mysterious people or groups were somehow manipulating the votes.
“I don’t really know who it is, I don’t really care who it is, I just don’t think it is right,” Cook said.
In claiming something suspicious was happening in Bell County elections, Cook pointed to past elections and said that initial vote counts, about the first 10,000 votes, would settle at a certain percentage before one candidate would see a large swing toward them followed by a swing toward the other before the two changes equaled out.
Bell County election officials say early ballots are often counted first, resulting in those votes being posted by the county first. Other results are tabulated as they come in from various precincts around the county.
Electronic election ballots are complemented by a physical copy that is printed when a voter finishes making their choices. The physical ballot is then hand-dropped in a secure ballot box, officials said.
In regards to Cook’s presentation, election board member Shay Luedeke, the tax-assessor collector who ran some county elections as interim elections administrator, said there was a possibility that ballots from one side of the county got scanned first followed by the ballots from the other side of the county.
During the meeting, Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor said he wanted to make sure the county did not give Cook any information he would not be able to get from a public information request.
“I would be against the county spending any resources or time in giving a person open access to our election information,” Minor, a Killeen resident, said. “If he wants to do an open records request that is fine, everyone is entitled to that. But, as far as giving him the keys to everything, I would be opposed to that.”
Minor also noted during the meeting that if the election commission wanted a report on how the county did during the 2020 election it should bring in a state election official, “not some guy from Colorado that has never been in Bell County during the elections.”
Lynda Nash of Harker Heights, the chairman for the Bell County Democratic Party, spoke during the meeting about her own experience participating in elections.
As part of the commission, Nash said she knows the county is always doing a good job keeping up with technology when it comes to elections and making sure the process is done the best way possible.
Nash said she found it problematic for someone from outside the county to come in and tell them that they are doing it wrong and bring up conspiracies.
County Judge David Blackburn, who also leads the commission, said at the end of the meeting it was fine to discuss these issues but false information needed to be called out as well.
“In the grand scheme of our republic, I don’t think it is a bad thing that we address these questions and lay them to be,” Blackburn, a Republican, said. “If there are issues, we deal with the issues. If there are no issues, we call it what it is — misinformation.
