Members of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board of directors selected their new peer director, filling the vacancy for the place that represents Belton.
In a 4-2 vote, the board selected Joyce Jones to fill the vacancy left when Blair Williams resigned in November.
WCID-1 board members Rob Robinson, Richard Grandy, Dale Treadway and Kenny Wells voted in favor of Jones, while Sandra Blankenship and Ricky Wilson voted in favor of Bill Rosenberg.
In executive session on Jan. 11, the board interviewed Jones and Rosenberg as potential replacements for Williams.
Jones, who is a psychology professor at Central Texas College and runs a commercial cattle operation, will be sworn into the position at the next meeting on Feb. 22.
