In reaction to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the area, the Bell County Public Health District has upgraded the COVID-19 threat level — the highest rating on the scale.
The move came Wednesday prompted by a rapidly increasing positivity rate and a surge in hospitalizations in the area.
The change to Level 1 (severe uncontrolled community transmission) from Level 2 (significant) marks the first time the county has been at the highest level since August through September last year.
Bell County reported a rapid rise in active cases since the threat level was adjusted on Jan. 4, and the incidence rate is now as high as it was in January 2021.
Officials blame the surge on the omicron variant, which now accounts for more than 90% of new cases in Bell County.
“Because of the increased spread and contagiousness of the omicron variant, we strongly encourage full vaccination and a booster dose if eligible,” the news release said. “COVID-19 vaccines have been found to be very safe and effective and are being continuously monitored by the (Food and Drug Administration) with the most comprehensive and intense safety monitoring program in U.S. history.”
Health District Interim Director Nikki Morrow said under the higher threat level, people who are not vaccinated or have high-risk health issues are urged to minimize indoor activities, wear masks and avoid large crowds.
“Use of high-quality, well-fitting masks such as 3-ply surgical masks, KN95 or N95 masks provide the best protection, and are strongly recommended even for those who have been vaccinated, but especially for those who have not completed the vaccine series or had a booster, or who have contact with people who are at high risk of severe disease,” she said.
LOCAL VACCINE SITES
Vaccinations and testing are being offiered today at the old Nolan Middle School, 505 E. Jasper Road, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Both services are also being offered at the Nolanville Central Bell County Fire and Rescue building on Main Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bell County northbound Safety Rest Area, 16801 Interstate 35 in Salado, will have vaccinations from noon to 6 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.
BELL COUNTY CASES
More than 486 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the health district Wednesday for a total of 4,278.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 1,178.76 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 39,817 cases reported since the pandemic started, 34,779 have recovered, and 760 people have died. The most recent death was recorded as a woman in her 60s from Belton.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 162 of the 1,074 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
Killeen ISD reported 133 new student cases of COVID-19 and 71 staff cases on their dashboard Thursday.
That was an increase from Wednesday’s count showing 101 student cases and 49 staff cases.
Belton ISD reported 303 cases of the virus in the district on Wednesday, 64 confirmed and 239 probable.
Salado ISD reported 53 cases in the last seven days as of Wednesday evening — 42 students and 12 from staff and teachers.
