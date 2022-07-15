Betiale Hawkins, the HHPD officer appointed as deputy chief on Oct. 1, 2021, has been promoted to the position of interim chief of police, according to city officials.
Harker Heights Police Chief Phillip M. Gadd is officially retiring Friday.
After 45 years experience as a law enforcement officer, Gadd, 65, is walking away from a stellar career that encompassed service time with the FBI, the Killeen Police Department, and for the past 7½ years, deputy chief with the Harker Heights Police Department and eventually the chief of HHPD since 2018.
Hawkins, 36, told the Herald that he has been in law enforcement for 16 years. In 2006, he began that career as a corrections officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was then hired by the Harker Heights Police Department in 2008.
During Hawkins’ tenure, he has served as a patrol officer, an assistant emergency coordinator and grant writer.
His supervisory roles have included assignments with crisis negotiations, field training, traffic, special operations, criminal investigations and patrol.
City Manager David Mitchell, in an email received Wednesday, praised Hawkins, saying, “The City learned what a superstar Betiale is during his time as deputy police chief. He has set the bar for transparency and community policing and is a person with high integrity and character. We are excited to announce that he will serve as interim police chief.”
Hawkins obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Tarleton State University and an associate degree in general studies from Central Texas College. He also graduated from the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Leadership Command College.
Hawkins spoke with the Herald about the guidance and leadership provided by Chief Gadd, saying, “The Chief and I share similarities in that we were both born and raised in this area. Serving and giving back to this community is something we share and take pride in.
“Chief Gadd has been a great example of a servant leader and has consistently guided our department with those qualities. My leadership style will be similar to his as that of a servant leader to staff, peers and members of the public.”
Concerning what he would like to accomplish in his first year, Hawkins, said, “The City of Harker Heights provides the public with quality service that allows them to focus on their goals, hopes and dreams. My goal will be to continue building on that foundation and adjusting to meeting the needs of this community.”
Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith told the Herald, “I have all the confidence in the leadership of our Interim Police Chief Betaile Hawkins. He has a history of strength and humility.
“Interim Chief Hawkins will be a bridge builder for our residents and police force. He is the right individual to help keep our community safe.”
Hawkins and his wife have two children (a 15-year old son and a 7-year old daughter). He said, “I have a younger sister who is active duty in the Air Force. Our parents, who by the way, were high school sweethearts, raised us and passed on their love and respect for each other which influenced us in positive ways.”
Hawkins’ dad is a military veteran and minister. His mother is a middle school teacher.
