Immediately following Texas governor hopeful Beto O’Rourke’s campaign speech in Harker Heights, a long line formed and stretched from the pavilion of Carl Levin Park.
Toward the back of the line of supporters looking to meet and get a photo with the former congressman and Senate and presidential hopeful was Harker Heights resident Jessi Garcia.
“I’ve been following him for a while,” Garcia said. “I like his message or his points and his view on things.”
Garcia said she voted for him in 2018 when he ran against Sen. Ted Cruz. She also followed his brief presidential campaign gearing up for the 2020 elections.
“I’m happy that he’s still trekking along, trying to help make a difference,” she said.
Garcia was just one in a crowd of more than a couple hundred people gathered underneath or near the pavilion of Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights on Saturday to get a glimpse of the state governor hopeful.
The El Paso Democrat entered to a loud cheer through the middle of the pavilion and spoke on a few main talking points while having a Texas flag and several Beto for Texas sign-toting supporters as his backdrop.
He focused on increasing access to medical care for veterans and to all Texans, ensuring the power grid does not fail and leave millions without power again, increasing pay for teachers, re-establishing trust with law enforcement officials, giving women the right to choose to do what is best for their bodies and legalizing marijuana.
“I really appreciated the message,” Garcia said as she waited in line to get a photograph with O’Rourke. She said that she has lived in Texas since she was 4 years old — a total of 21 years.
“I just feel like as the years have gone on, people have just sort of been turning against each other. I’ve seen more things become polarized,” Garcia said. “So I really appreciate the message of, like, unity and coming together. That’s my wish for the future, obviously, as a country to be more trusting of one another.”
After speaking to the crowd and taking photos with them, O’Rourke took time to speak to the media. He emphasized why Bell County is a critical piece to gaining trust.
In order for O’Rourke to win the governor’s seat, he must first secure the Democratic nomination in the March 1 primary.
“I don’t expect anyone to vote for me if I have not shown up first and listened to that person, found a way in which we can work together and then decided we’re going to move forward for Texas,” he said.
With three days left before the filing period closes, which is 6 p.m. on Monday, O’Rourke is the only Democratic candidate for the seat, according to the Secretary of State website.
Missouri City Democrat Deirdre Gilbert, who was the first to file as a Democratic candidate for governor, abruptly withdrew her candidacy for the seat with the party and will instead run for the seat on the Independent ticket, her office announced Wednesday.
As of Thursday, Republican candidates for the seat are Gov. Greg Abbott, Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Don Huffines and Allen West.
