Harker Heights residents received an up-close look at the heavy equipment community helpers use to keep the city running during a Big Truck Day exhibition at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public in the library’s parking lot on Wednesday.
Community members explored the different equipment community helpers use including police vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, tractors, waste management trucks, and a U.S. Army infantry carrier vehicle called a Stryker.
Erica Rossmiller, the Harker Heights children’s librarian, said the exhibition connects residents with community helpers like firefighters, police officers, animal control and the military, while also informing community members that the library does more than lend books.
“A lot of times people think libraries are just a resource for books,” Rossmiller said. “We’re also a place for the community to get information about what the community is offering you and what resources you might need for other aspects besides just reading and literacy and research.”
Rossmiller said the last year was difficult on residents because the pandemic restricted social interaction. So, the goal was to offer several activities for the community that was outside for members that may not be completely comfortable being too close to other people.
“You can kind of social distance yourself if you like but there is the community aspect …,” Rossmiller said. “These are the people in your community, these are the faces, these are the people that help our community run, and then there is the literacy component.”
Rossmiller said Big Truck Day was an event the city was unsure it could host because of the pandemic.
“It was a last-minute thing that we planned and it was kind of a surprise at who would come back and help us with this event, which of course, we had a fantastic turnout,” Rossmiller said.
Rossmiller also hosted a pirate-themed storytime event inside the library in addition to the truck event. In-person storytime events began again in April following the lifting of many pandemic restrictions.
“We are going to read a couple of different books, we are going to do some songs or rhymes,” Rossmiller said. “Honestly, it’s very fluid. I have several things picked out and dependent on the room, I might do different things.”
The Big Truck event drew a large crowd of parents and children. Brothers Alan Alvarado and Isaac Alvarado found the inside of the vehicles that community helpers use the most interesting.
“I liked being in the front seat of the police car because it seems like an interesting job,” Alan Alvarado said. “After looking at all the trucks, I can’t wait to get my license.”
Isaac Alvarado’s favorite vehicle was the fire truck.
“I liked seeing the different equipment the truck had to fight fires and help people,” Isaac Alvarado said.
Sgt. Dennis McAfee of the Harker Heights Police Department was on-hand showcasing one of the department’s S.W.A.T. vehicles said he was surprised at the large turnout for the event.
“It was enjoyable to see that people were out and about with the restrictions being lifted,” McAfee said. “For me, it was a great opportunity to do what we do best, meet the kids and have a great time.”
McAfee said the exhibition was an excellent opportunity for community members to see the people that drive the big trucks helping the city like waste management and street sweepers. He said his favorite part was seeing every kid he encountered being happy and smiling while having a great time. He also had a message for the community.
“I’d just like to thank the community members and families that came through here,” McAfee said. “That means a lot to us for them to come out and brave the heat; we appreciate anytime the public comes out and interacts with us.”
