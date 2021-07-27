Riding a bicycle is a milestone for any child, with scraped knees and bruised bottoms remembered fondly in adulthood. Many children with special needs, however, have more than the usual obstacles to overcome and so never get the opportunity to reach that milestone or feel the same sense of accomplishment.
Last week, however, a few very special children got the chance to learn how to ride a two-wheeled bicycle for the very first time thanks to a special Bike Camp that was held at the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department.
The iCanShine Bike Camp is a collaboration between Variety, Harker Heights Parks and Recreation, and the Heart of Texas Independent Living Center (HOTILC). Variety is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing services to special needs children across the state of Texas; it is best known in Bell County for its programs at Peaceable Kingdom near Youngsport.
The Bike Camp, begun in 2018, was held in Round Rock for two years. Though it was on pandemic-imposed hiatus last year, the camp has now returned, this time in Harker Heights for the first time.
Jeff Achee, Parks and Recreation director for the city of Harker Heights, said, “We have built a relationship between Peaceable Kingdom and (our) Ability Sports program, and they knew we’d want to (partner with them).” Once it was established that the camp could go forward this summer, it was simply a matter of clearing the Parks and Rec gym for the five days the camp would run.
Variety president and executive director Stacy Bruce said, “We are so excited to be able to do (the camp again) this year.”
The iCanShine Bike Camp teaches children with special needs how to ride a two-wheeled bike in 75-minute sessions over the course of five days, in either the morning or afternoon. Class numbers are kept deliberately low for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is to allow for one-on-one instruction with volunteers who help the children, among other things, maintain balance while getting used to being on a bicycle.
Children use bicycles that have been outfitted with special adaptive equipment, such as a large handlebar on the back of the bike that the volunteer holds onto while jogging alongside the rider to ensure their balance, or a flat apparatus that serves much like training wheels do (as the rider becomes more accustomed to the bike and gains better balance and control, this actually never touches the floor).
“We say our bikes have a little bit of magic in them,” said iCanShine floor supervisor Jess Rieskamp.
Children also take turns riding with a bike technician on a tandem bike. This gives the technician information about how the child steers, uses the pedals, and his sense of balance, as well as giving staff information on how best to keep the child progressing. The tech also uses the information to adapt the children’s personal bikes, if necessary, which are ready for them to take home at the end of the week.
The kids practice their riding part of the time in the gymnasium; they then practice riding outside. Caroline Drummond, director of programming at Variety said, “Typically, 80 percent of riders will be riding (unassisted) by Friday, (and) 100 percent have the confidence and motivation to keep riding.”
Children came to participate in the camp from as far away as Austin. Their parents unanimously say it’s worth it.
“He’s so amazing, (riding) in just three days!” said Austin resident Cocoa Ma of her son, 8-year-old Lenny Shang, last Wednesday morning. “He’s very happy here, so excited he gets up at five every morning, ready to come ride the bikes.”
Asked what he loved most about the camp, Lenny enthusiastically replied, “I just love everything!”
Maryna Lavrichev drives her two children from Leander every morning. Having moved to Texas only two weeks ago, she signed them up immediately. Her daughter, 9-year-old Jane, especially, was terrified of getting on a bike; three days into the camp and she was already riding with only minimal assistance, as was her brother, 11-year-old Evan.
Drummond said, “I am so proud of these riders ... so many are fearful (at first), but they overcome,” adding, “The volunteers have been great, and the pairings have worked out really well.”
This was Harker Heights resident Diana Smith’s first time volunteering.
“I love it,” she said.“It’s extremely rewarding ... The staff and teachers are great. There’s a lot of love. It’s amazing.”
Drummond said, “We are all about empowering kids and their families. We hope to be able to service more kids next summer.”
Achee said, “As we start to bring Ability Sports again in the fall, we can build our base back,” adding that he does, indeed, plan to be able to hold the camp again next year.
For more information about Variety and the many programs and events they offer, go to https://www.varietytexas.org/.
